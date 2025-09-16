Officials issue warning after lifeguard makes alarming discovery beneath dock at local lake: 'Can cause serious injury'

"If you see one, please keep your distance."

A Washington State lifeguard supervisor found an invasive snapping turtle beneath a dock in Lake Washington at Juanita Beach Park.

What's happening?

On Aug. 25, the Kirkland Parks and Recreation Department (@kirklandparks) posted a photo of the lifeguard and turtle on Instagram. It showed the lifeguard supervisor, Dani, holding the prehistoric-looking animal.

The caption identified this turtle as an alligator snapping turtle, the largest freshwater turtle species in the United States.

The department also wrote in the caption, "Their powerful jaws can cause serious injury, so if you see one, please keep your distance and alert a lifeguard or park staff."

According to the Seattle Times (ST), they can live for as long as 80 years and weigh up to 249 pounds. ST also noted that the turtle is simultaneously considered a threatened and invasive species in the U.S.

It's native to the Suwannee River basin of Georgia and Florida, per the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. However, in states like Washington, they're an invasive species that is prohibited. It's possible this turtle was illegally kept as a pet and then released.

Why is the presence of these turtles in Washington concerning?

While this turtle species is native to some southern states and therefore part of the natural ecosystems, they can be harmful when they enter ecosystems where they don't belong.

They can push out native species and deplete resources. These turtles are particularly aggressive hunters, preying on fish and other animals. Their unnatural presence can weaken native populations, throwing off the entire food chain.

However, due to habitat degradation and excessive capturing, the native populations are declining. Dam and channel construction have destroyed their homes. People also harvest them for commercial and recreational consumption. And they're often accidentally caught in fishing nets.

These turtles exemplify the importance of stable ecosystems and biodiversity. In some places, they're villains, in others, they're victims.

Biodiversity is crucial to a thriving planet, as it helps prevent disease outbreaks, minimize the impact of extreme weather, and mitigate food and water insecurity. It's important to conserve species in their natural habitats and eliminate invasive species threatening other habitats to maintain the delicate balance of each food chain.

What's being done to manage these turtles?

To protect native alligator snapping turtles, states have enacted bans on capturing them, and conservationists are collecting data to bolster protection efforts. In areas where they're invasive, people are encouraged to report any sightings, and it's illegal to keep them as pets.

Supporting conservation efforts through education or donations, while also reporting invasive encounters, can protect these ancient animals and global biodiversity.

Educate others and do your part to maintain biodiversity by saving water, shopping responsibly, and building lifestyle habits that help the planet, so every animal can thrive where they belong.

