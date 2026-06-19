Monster alligator strolls across Louisiana casino golf course in jaw-dropping video

"Looks like we should name it 'Big Daddy.'"

A giant alligator wandering across a golf course beside a Louisiana casino is giving the internet exactly the kind of Southern wildlife moment it loves.

The video, filmed in Lake Charles, captures how routine — and surreal — things can get when wild animals and heavily developed spaces overlap.

According to Gator 99.5, L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles shared a video on the social platform X of a huge alligator moving through Contraband Bayou Golf Club near the casino.

Southwest Louisiana gets plenty of alligator sightings, especially in warmer weather, but a reptile this large crossing a golf course in town still stood out.

We said the course was wild… but this might be taking it a little too literally 🐊👀 What should we name this big daddy? pic.twitter.com/iArH1aLa7T — L'Auberge Lake Charles (@LAubergeLC) June 10, 2026

In the clip, the animal moves steadily across the neatly maintained course, looking entirely unbothered by the highly built-up surroundings, "Look how BIG this thing is," Gator 99.5. It also joked, "Looks like we should name it 'Big Daddy.'"

The video is a reminder that alligators are not so much "invading" Louisiana as continuing to live in places people have increasingly built around. In South Louisiana, roads, resorts, and golf courses often sit alongside marshes, bayous, and wetlands, which means human development frequently pushes right up against native wildlife habitat.

As habitat shrinks and food may become scarce, alligators and other wildlife will increasingly appear in unexpected places, seeking safe habitats and food.

A large alligator near a road or golf course can create immediate safety concerns for drivers, workers, golfers, and pets. These encounters can also be stressful and dangerous for the animals, which may be harassed, relocated, or killed after wandering into heavily developed areas.

In places where gators are common, experts generally advise against approaching them, feeding them, or treating sightings as photo opportunities. When people normalize close contact, future encounters can become riskier. Protecting wetlands and designing communities with wildlife in mind can help reduce these high-stakes run-ins.

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