11-foot alligator lurking by Florida middle school entrance forces parents into sudden reroute

The massive reptile briefly disrupted the start of the school day.

Parents dropping off students at a Boca Raton middle school had to make a sudden adjustment after an 11-foot alligator turned up near the entrance.

The massive reptile, spotted in a canal by Eagles Landing Middle School, briefly disrupted the start of the school day and prompted a fast-moving safety response, CBS 12 reported.

The Palm Beach Schools Police Department said officers responded after the roughly 225-pound alligator was seen near the campus entrance during busy morning drop-off hours.

According to CBS12, school police said Officer Mazer cordoned off the area and held people back as officials assessed the situation. Photos released from the scene showed just how large the animal was, underscoring why officials acted quickly.

Wildlife specialists with Swamp Addict Outdoors were then called in to remove the alligator. Police said the animal was taken away without incident and moved to a better habitat away from campus.

No injuries were reported, but the encounter served as a vivid reminder that wildlife can appear in highly developed spaces with little warning, including school entrances, roadways, and suburban canals.

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This kind of close encounter highlights how often human development overlaps with animal habitat. In many parts of Florida, neighborhoods, schools, and roads sit beside canals and waterways that can also serve as travel routes for native wildlife, including alligators.

That overlap can create stressful and potentially dangerous situations for both people and animals. A school morning drop-off is already one of the busiest parts of the day, and adding a large predator near the entrance can quickly force parents, staff, and law enforcement into split-second decisions.

It also points to a broader pattern. As communities expand into wetlands and reshape landscapes with drainage canals and paved corridors, wildlife may wind up navigating spaces built for humans. The animal did not so much "invade" a school as move through a nearby environment that people have heavily modified.

These incidents also serve as a reminder that coexistence requires caution.

In this case, the response was exactly what officials hope to see: rapid communication, a secured perimeter, and trained wildlife specialists handling the removal. By keeping students and staff at a safe distance, school police reduced the risk of panic or injury.

Relocating the animal was also important. Moving a large alligator away from a high-traffic school entrance protected people while giving the reptile a better chance of ending up somewhere less dangerous for it, too.

Schools and communities can also reduce risk by making sure sightlines near waterways stay clear, reporting sightings quickly, and reminding residents that developed landscapes still contain wild animals. In places where humans and wildlife share common spaces, preparedness can make all the difference.

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