Massive alligator found under car at Georgia hotel sparks vacation jokes

"Apparently even the gators are booking vacations now."

Vacationers at a Georgia hotel got an unexpected wildlife sighting last weekend when a massive alligator was found hiding under a parked car.

WSAV-TV reported that the roughly 10- to 11-foot reptile was taken and moved Saturday morning on Jekyll Island after troopers and wildlife staff responded to a hotel lot on Jekyll Island, a popular resort destination on Georgia's coast.

WSAV said the Georgia State Patrol assisted and kept watch while wildlife personnel made the capture. A department spokesperson said the animal was ultimately relocated, and the agency shared video of troopers helping remove the gator from the parking lot.

While the image of an alligator under a car may sound funny, it is also a reminder that wild animals are increasingly being pushed into closer contact with people in places where human development overlaps with native habitat.

For travelers, hotel workers, and local residents, a surprise encounter with a 10-foot predator in a parking lot is more than a funny social media moment. It can create a real safety risk, especially in busy tourist areas where people may not expect wildlife to be so close.

As roads, resorts, and parking lots expand into coastal and wetland areas, animals such as alligators are more likely to wind up in human-dominated spaces.

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Cars can provide shade and cover, and developed areas can interrupt natural movement patterns.

That does not mean the animal was attacking or behaving unusually for no reason. In many cases, wildlife is simply trying to move through or rest in landscapes that humans have heavily altered.

In this case, authorities followed practical protocol. The Georgia State Patrol helped protect nearby people, while wildlife personnel captured and relocated the alligator.

If you encounter wildlife, stay back, never try to approach or move an animal yourself, and alert local authorities if you spot a potentially dangerous animal near homes, hotels, or roads.

In coastal and wetland regions, people can reduce conflict by watching where they walk, keeping pets close, and avoiding behavior that attracts wild animals to developed areas.

A strange hotel parking-lot standoff ended safely this time, but, as the Georgia Department of Public Safety joked in a Facebook post, it happened "because apparently even the gators are booking vacations now.

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