Police officers take action after 10-foot-long alligator is spotted outside Florida convenience store: 'It happened again'

Law enforcement officers responded to calls to remove a 10-foot alligator outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in Florida.

These wildlife encounters have become increasingly frequent in Sarasota County.

What's happening?

As the Herald-Tribune reported, the giant reptile settled right in front of a 7-Eleven in Venice, Florida.

The Sarasota Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene to safely remove the alligator. Officials partnered with a professional trapper to secure the alligator and lift it into a truck.

This incident was the second of its kind in two weeks. Previously, a 14-foot alligator was removed from a residential street in Sarasota.

"Yes…it happened again," the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post. "Another day, another gator — Sarasota's really determined to make this a weekly series."

Why are increasing alligator encounters a problem?

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, it isn't alligator mating season, so that's not the reason for the increased encounters. Instead, the alligators are moving out of the water to absorb heat during abnormally warm winter temperatures.

As global temperatures continue to rise, wildlife behavior changes and habitats are disrupted. Human activities and development have been driving wild animals out of their natural habitats and into public areas, where they pose safety hazards.

When provoked or threatened, some animals have attacked humans and killed pets. Animals coexisting in crowded neighborhoods may also become reliant on humans for food and struggle to survive independently after capture and release into the wild.

What's being done about dangerous wildlife encounters?

If you encounter a wild animal outside its natural habitat and near public spaces, keep your distance and contact the local authorities.

It's also beneficial to learn about wildlife in your area and how to live safely among these animals as their habitats change and temperatures continue to warm.

Sharing news like the story of the 10-foot alligator at the Florida 7-Eleven helps raise public awareness of the issue. Although you may live in a place where alligators don't exist, other animals' lives are likely being disrupted and threatened due to environmental challenges nearby.

Educating yourself about critical climate issues, such as wildlife habitat loss, can help you be a more informed citizen and be prepared for whatever encounters may come your way.

To take these lessons one step further, consider volunteering your time or donating money to a local organization committed to wildlife conservation and habitat restoration.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.