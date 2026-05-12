Video appears to show Florida alligator knocking on home's front door

One comment on the Facebook post highlighted how important it is to always be on the lookout in the Sunshine State.

After a long day at work, a woman in Tampa, Florida, had to wait a little longer before she could come home and relax because a large alligator was chilling in the street in front of her house.

What's happening?

NBC10 Philadelphia shared the video Jennifer Becker took from the safety of her vehicle as a huge alligator strolled through her neighborhood.

The video starts with Becker explaining the situation as the gator stands in the middle of the street in front of her home. Becker can then be heard shouting, "Don't come this way! There's a gator right here in our front yard," to someone apparently walking in the direction of the menacing predator.

According to the NBC10 post, Becker said that the gator wandered away at one point, only to return to her neighbor's house, walking all the way up to the front door. In the video, you can see the gator at the door, appearing to climb up and knock on the window, trying to get into the home. The Facebook post then explains that the large reptile left the area shortly after that.

One comment on the Facebook post highlighted how important it is to always be on the lookout in the Sunshine State. "I definitely don't pay enough attention to live in Florida. Cause looking out for alligators while just walking down the street is wild."

Why is this gator encounter concerning?

While this was a startling but ultimately injury-free wildlife encounter, it also highlights a bigger issue. More frequent contact between people and wild animals can put both at risk.

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The timing of the encounter is important. In Florida, May marks the start of alligator mating season. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says courtship begins in early April, with mating typically taking place in May and June. During that stretch, male alligators become more active and territorial, which can push smaller alligators into unfamiliar places — including residential neighborhoods.

Last May, CBS News reported on another alligator seemingly knocking on a Florida resident's front door. This time, the incident was in Lee County, south of Tampa, where deputies were called to a home after residents reported spotting the reptile.

Bodycam footage shows the alligator caught up in a folding chair as it makes its way to the front door. Authorities stepped in afterward and removed the large gator from the property.

Alligators are losing much of their native prey to invasive Burmese pythons, which are eating their way through the Everglades. The influx of pythons has set the stage for these two massive predators to face off in a deadly showdown.

What should you do if you happen upon a gator?

The FWC urges residents to stay alert around water, especially at dawn and dusk when alligators are most active. If you see one, give it space — gators can be particularly aggressive during mating season.

If an alligator is a danger to people, pets, or property, residents can call the FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286).

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