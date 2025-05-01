Homeowner mauled by backyard alligator during routine yardwork — and officials say this isn't a rare case

The victim's wife told deputies that they try not to go into the yard when the alligator is around.

One South Carolina man had to be airlifted to the hospital after being bitten by an alligator, WYMT Mountain News reported.

What's happening?

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the man was a resident of the Sun City Subdivision in Beaufort County. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said he was putting down new mulch in his yard when the alligator from the local pond attacked at about 10 a.m. on April 10.

The victim's wife told deputies that they try not to go into the yard when the alligator is around, but this time, the animal approached while her husband's back was turned.

After he was bitten, his wife heard him shout and came to help. She hit the alligator and poked its eye with a tomato stake until it let her husband go. She took him inside and called 911. South Carolina DNR officers, wildlife staff, and local authorities then came to the scene.

Officials later removed the alligator and euthanized it due to its aggressive behavior.

Why is this alligator encounter important?

Unfortunately, wild animal encounters tend to occur wherever humans and animals interact too closely. That can happen when people visit, such as when tourists enter national parks, or when people settle in what was once an animal's habitat.

These encounters are dangerous for people, as this incident shows, but they're also dangerous for wildlife. Even if an animal doesn't get hurt during the encounter itself, a dangerous incident can make it necessary to relocate or euthanize it to protect people.

Ultimately, the more people get into an animal's space, the fewer of that animal there will be in the long run, and we'll all be worse off for the loss.

What's being done to protect America's wildlife?

America is full of beautiful and fascinating wildlife that people travel many miles to see. Unfortunately, if we're not careful, close encounters can result in injuries for both people and animals.

However, while this alligator didn't make it, conservationists across the country work hard every day to protect the habitats and wild populations of America's iconic species.

For example, the American crocodile is making a comeback thanks to dedicated conservation efforts after being on the brink of extinction. Other beloved species, such as gray wolves, are also feeling the love.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.