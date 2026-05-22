Officials sound alarm after Alabama bass hybrids are confirmed in Kentucky waters for the first time

"It's not simply about an introduction of a new species."

Kentucky wildlife officials are warning anglers that they have spotted Alabama bass hybrids in state waters for the first time — a discovery that could threaten some of the state's most prized fisheries and create long-term challenges for local ecosystems and fishing communities.

According to a press release from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, genetic testing identified two Alabama bass/spotted bass hybrids in Lake Linville near Mt. Vernon in Rockcastle County.

The 356-acre lake is now the first known Kentucky body of water where the species has been detected.

The fish were originally collected during routine fisheries surveys and initially believed to be native spotted bass.

One of the major challenges posed by Alabama bass is that they can look almost identical to Kentucky's native spotted bass, making genetic testing necessary for accurate identification.

State biologists do not yet know how widespread the species may be within the lake. Broader genetic testing of Lake Linville's bass population is now underway, and officials say the results will help determine how the state responds moving forward.

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Alabama bass are native to parts of Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia, but introductions outside their natural range have caused significant ecological problems elsewhere.

"The discovery of Alabama bass hybrids in Lake Linville is concerning for fisheries in Kentucky," said Marcy Anderson, program coordinator for the Southeast Fisheries District for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. "It's not simply about an introduction of a new species. It's also the long-term negative consequences for the native bass species that anglers frequently target."

Kentucky is home to the world-record smallmouth bass, and lakes such as Lake Cumberland and Dale Hollow Lake are nationally recognized fishing destinations that attract anglers from across the country.

If invasive Alabama bass spread and degrade those fisheries, local businesses that rely on tourism and recreational fishing could feel the effects.

Officials noted that in other states where Alabama bass have been introduced, the species has often become dominant while largemouth bass populations declined.

Those newer populations have also tended to produce smaller fish than the prized largemouth bass they displaced.

For communities built around recreational fishing, that could change both the quality of fisheries and the economic activity they support.

For now, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is focused on understanding how far the hybrids may have spread.

Additional testing in Lake Linville is expected to guide future management decisions for the lake and surrounding waterways.

Officials are also reminding anglers and boaters not to move fish or aquatic plants between bodies of water, since those actions are one of the main ways invasive species spread.

That advice may sound simple, but wildlife experts say it is one of the most effective steps the public can take to protect local fisheries.

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