Resident issues warning about toxic plant spreading in US region: 'They are not fun'

A resident in southern Florida has shared a public service announcement about an invasive potato plant.

Posting on TikTok, the resident talks people through the dangers of air potatoes, a highly invasive, fast-growing vine that has aerial tubers that resemble potatoes. These plants are native to parts of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

The invasive species is toxic and can leave your skin burning if touched.

"They are not fun," the resident says before explaining that she uses a grabber to collect them and throw them out before the plants take hold.

Invasive plants can not only pose a danger to people but also threaten ecosystems, as they often compete with native plants for resources. This causes a decline in native vegetation, which disrupts the natural balance of the ecosystems they invade. Invasive plants can also be a headache for homeowners, as they spread quickly and are tricky to remove.

Landscaping with native plants can help avoid these issues, while also saving people time and money on garden maintenance. Native plants require less water and fertilizers, resulting in lower water bills and less money spent at the garden center.

Additionally, these plants create a healthier ecosystem for native wildlife. This is especially important for pollinator species, which help pollinate crop plants, contributing to food security.

Incorporating native plants can be as simple as switching out your traditional lawn for native species such as clover or buffalo grass, or installing a native plant bed. Xeriscaping is another popular landscaping technique that uses a combination of native plants and rocks or wood mulch to create beautiful gardens that use minimal water.

Several commenters shared the residents' frustration with the invasive plant.

"I have them in my yard, and they are a pain," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "I'm in VA, I've been battling these at a few properties I work."

