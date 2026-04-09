AI animal videos are fooling millions of viewers: 'Bringing deception and dishonesty to a whole new level'

"What a slap in the face to nature itself."

As hyperrealistic artificial intelligence-created animal videos flood social media feeds, taking a moment to question and verify what you're seeing has never been more important.

One post on the social platform X is drawing attention to the trend.

The caption reads: "These big accounts are posting AI nature videos acting like they are real, and people are believing them. This should not be allowed."

These big accounts are posting AI nature video's acting like they are real and people are believing them. This should not be allowed. pic.twitter.com/uuBNwyBDAg — Michael (@TheMG3D) April 7, 2026

In the clip, two birds appear to carefully build a nest using "mud and dry grass on wooden fence posts."

At first glance, it looks like a nature documentary-style moment. But commenters were quick to point out that something feels off — the behavior doesn't quite match how birds act in the wild.

As AI-generated wildlife videos grow more convincing, they can blur the line between real and fabricated nature, especially for viewers who may not be familiar with animal behavior or local ecosystems.

José Guerrero-Casado, a professor at the University of Córdoba, warned that this kind of misinformation can have real-world consequences.

When videos depict animals behaving unrealistically, such as wild predators acting like pets or staging dramatic encounters, they can distort public understanding of wildlife.

"For example, videos created by AI that portray wild animals as pets can go viral on social media, shaping public perception in harmful ways, even increasing the demand of this animals as pets, which can increase the illegal wildlife trade," Guerrero-Casado said in a Q&A with The Wildlife Society. "... This misinformation may even lead to increased demand for controlling or eradicating these species, reinforcing negative attitudes toward wildlife."

Additionally, generating AI content requires significant energy, increasing electricity use and contributing to pollution — all to produce videos that can distract from real-world appreciation of nature.

Many users have voiced frustration with the trend.

"I dont understand what the point of generating a video like this … when there are so many REAL videos out there of birds making really impressive structures," one commenter wrote.

"That's what AI's all about. Bringing deception and dishonesty to a whole new level," another added.

"What a slap in the face to nature itself," a third user commented.

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