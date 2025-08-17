Home security camera catches man being attacked by aggressive turkey in his own yard: 'Likely protecting a nest'

In the video, the man is seen holding handfuls of his belongings as he tries to enter his car.

An Instagram video showed a wild turkey aggressively chasing a man in circles around his car, seemingly unprovoked.

Reshared by NBC6 (@nbc6) in June, the video has since garnered numerous reactions from Instagram commenters.

What's happening?

In the video, the man is seen holding handfuls of his belongings as he tries to enter his car. As he opens the door, a large, wild turkey emerges from behind the door, immediately attempting to attack the man.

The turkey's aggression intrigued many Instagram users, prompting them to leave jokes in the comments about Thanksgiving coming early.

Although it seems unclear in the video why the turkey targeted the man with such force, the video's caption clarified that the turkey may have become overly defensive, "likely protecting a nest" of eggs nearby.

Why are human-wildlife interactions important?

Interactions between humans and wildlife, as in the case of this aggressive wild turkey, are becoming more common in part due to the growth of the human population and encroachment onto wildlife habitats, habitat destruction, and increasing resource shortages, which are impacted by changing global weather patterns.

These interactions cause undue stress for both humans and wildlife involved, which could result in dangerous interactions between the two parties.

Protecting the environment and preserving natural habitats where wildlife can live comfortably and thrive can help limit the number of dangerous human-wildlife encounters, while promoting greater biodiversity in ecosystems.

What can I do to help?

Humans and wildlife can exist peacefully alongside each other. You can help ensure that human-wildlife interactions remain safe for all by taking proactive measures to minimize things that may attract wildlife and keeping a safe distance.

For example, simple changes like swapping your old trash bin for one that wildlife cannot penetrate can help deter unwanted visitors.

If you encounter local wildlife, make sure to stay calm and observe them from a safe distance to avoid spooking them, keeping both parties safe.

Preserving natural habitats can also support local wildlife species, providing them with adequate space and resources, which may help reduce human-wildlife conflicts.

