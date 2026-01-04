New study uncovers startling fate of over 60,000 penguins: 'The situation has not improved over time'

The population has decreased almost 80% in the last 30 years.

The high mortality rate of penguins in South Africa has been narrowed down to a single shocking culprit.

What's happening?

In a study published in Ostrich: Journal of African Ornithology via Taylor & Francis, researchers reported that when sardine populations dwindled to less than 25% of their maximum recorded abundance, penguins struggled to survive from 2004-11 because of starvation and malnutrition. In fact, 95% of the seabirds who bred during those years did not survive, likely because they weren't able to fatten up enough to moult, which is crucial for development and adapting to seasons.

According to The Guardian, which cited the paper, the African penguin population has decreased almost 80% in the last 30 years and fewer than 10,000 breeding pairs are left. In 2024, African penguins were downgraded to critically endangered on the IUCN Red List.

Their mortality is directly related to the health and survival of sardines. Exploitation rates of sardines hit a high in 2006 at 80%, per the study. The disappearance of sardines has been linked to the changing climate and overfishing. The recovery of sardine biomass is crucial to penguin survival rates.

Why are endangered species important?

When a species becomes threatened, it's an indicator of a major imbalance in the ecosystem. The African penguin is considered a keystone species because it balances the food web. The animal's status is dependent on the health of the ocean and the health of smaller fish such as sardines and anchovies. If a void disrupts the circle of life, it comes with catastrophic repercussions that affect biodiversity, food supplies, and economies.

What's being done about African penguin populations?

Sustainable fishing management could prove to be vital while conservationists build artificial nests to shelter chicks and manage predators. Certain types of commercial fishing have been banned near breeding colonies in South Africa. Ship-to-ship transfers off the coast are also under tighter regulations to protect the beloved marine species.

Lorien Pichegru, a marine biology professor at Nelson Mandela University, said the information was "extremely concerning." She told The Guardian, "The results of the study are only based on penguins' survival until 2011, but the situation has not improved over time."

Pichegru also mentioned that tackling sardine scarcity is an urgent issue, not just for African penguins but for other local species that depend on these fish.

