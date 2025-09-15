Officials crack down on concerning practice in shipping industry: 'A decisive step'

In response to the perilous decline of a beloved marine species, tighter regulations have been imposed on ship-to-ship transfers (STS) off the African coast.

Splash 24/7 reports the South African government has imposed stricter guidelines on the practice. The aim is to ensure minimal disruptions to the coastal ecosystem and to safeguard the declining population of African penguins.

The measures include prohibiting STS in protected waters, seasonal limitations, and mandating environmental awareness training for crews. Those who fall foul of the regulations face a fine of 2 million rand, equivalent to $114,000, and up to five years in prison.

A ship-to-ship transfer is a common occurrence in international shipping. Large cargo ships will often call at several ports but are much too large to dock, so cargo is unloaded onto another vessel while remaining at sea, according to Marine Insight. The problem is that it disrupts local wildlife and carries significant risks for environmental harm, especially through oil spills.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare notes that oil spills are one of the leading causes of the African penguin's steep population decline. In 1994 and 2000, oil spills caused the deaths of 30,000 birds and injured many more. The African penguin is on the brink of extinction after losing 97% of its historic population. These charming birds are an important linchpin in the coastal ecosystem as both predator and prey. Their loss would have dire consequences for other wildlife in the area.

The decisive action taken by the South African government underlines the importance of local conservation action and backing pro-climate candidates. International shipping is a natural consequence of a globalized economy, but it doesn't need to be incompatible with a healthy ecosystem.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

South Africa is not the only nation working to curb the industry's excesses; Sri Lanka imposed a massive fine for a company's role in a disastrous spill. There's also research into reducing the environmental impact of shipping, from more fuel efficiency to using the ocean's movements.

In a press release, the South African Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Dr. Dion George, explained the purpose of the new measures:

"These regulations are a decisive step to safeguard our oceans and secure the future of our African Penguin. They set strict standards for offshore ship-to-ship transfers, ensuring that maritime activity can only proceed in a safe and responsible way."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.