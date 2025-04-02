New ruling offers chance at survival for decimated species: 'A significant step forward'

"Our journey is far from over."

The endangered African penguin has a renewed hope of survival thanks to a March 18 ruling limiting fishing around its breeding colonies, the Guardian reported.

There were 1 million breeding pairs of African penguins in the wild 100 years ago. Now, there are fewer than 10,000. The species has been declining at an average of 7.9% yearly and could become extinct by 2035 without intervention.

South African conservationists and the fishing industry have disagreed for years about the role of fishing in the penguins' decline. The area around Robben and Bird Islands, where the penguins nest, has been used for sardine and anchovy fishing for many years.

Now, thanks to a judicial ruling, a no-fishing zone extending for 12 miles around each island will protect the birds from interference, while smaller protected zones have been established around secondary sites important to the penguins.

"Today's order is a significant step forward in our fight to save the African Penguin from extinction," said Nicky Stander, head of conservation at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, per the Guardian. "However, while we celebrate today's success, we remain acutely aware that our journey is far from over. The threats facing the African penguin are complex and ongoing."

Indeed, fishing isn't the only issue impacting penguin populations. The Earth's rising temperature, land predators, and noise pollution all play a part. African penguins also face physical pollution including plastic trash and other forms of waste — like this penguin that found a disposable vape in its environment.

Still, the new fishing restrictions will help, and they could clarify just how large a role the industry plays in the African penguin's decline.

Two fishing industry groups, the South African Pelagic Fishing Industry Association and the Eastern and Southern Cape Pelagic Association, were pleased with the chance to prove their activities are not the issue, the Guardian reported. "The perception that the fishing industry (or that fishing near to breeding sites) is the primary cause of the decline in the penguin population is a false one," they said.

"We are especially pleased that this settlement will now allow scarce resources to be used constructively to scientifically determine the principal factors causing the decline in the penguin population and to ameliorate those where possible," the statement continued.

The restriction will apply for 10 years, subject to a review at the six-year mark.

