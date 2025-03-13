Scientists stunned by eye-catching bird's incredible comeback: 'Amazing job'

With shorebird populations dwindling significantly over the last 40 years, the stunning comeback of the American oystercatcher is not only a positive addition to our environment's health but also a beacon of hope for the future of shorebird repopulation.

American oystercatcher numbers were as low as about 10,000 in 2009, but Shiloh Schulte, senior shorebird scientist at Manomet, launched population studies that have ultimately helped the species flourish.

The eye-catching coastal bird, with its long red-orange bill, stunning red-yellow eyes, black head, and brown and white body, found on Atlantic and Gulf coast beaches, is crucial to the ecosystem of salt marshes and barrier beaches. The American oystercatcher's name comes from its diet of mostly shellfish, which it pries open with its powerful, pointed beak.

Recognizing the direness of the shorebird's endangerment status, the American Oystercatcher Working Group and Manomet funneled $10 million into conservation efforts to protect the American oystercatcher across 10 years.

These efforts include predation and disturbance management, such as limiting human interference, an approach that has previously benefited other bird species, including western snowy plovers. Manomet has also implemented habitat restoration efforts and coordinated monitoring of the birds to gather further knowledge and data to protect them.

Fifteen years later, the outcome is remarkable.

According to a Facebook post by Manomet, "Targeted recovery efforts over the past 15 years resulted in a 45% population rebound." Stephen Brown, vice president of science at Manomet, said, "Long-term migration studies have been crucial in highlighting the broader shorebird crisis," according to Environment + Energy Leader. With the new data and success from the oystercatcher's conservation model, other diminishing species of shorebirds have a chance to repopulate and thrive.

To continue its work with American oystercatchers, Manomet, along with the Tybee Island Marine Science Center, hosted the Tybee Spring Shorebird Festival on Feb. 20 to continue raising awareness of the American oystercatcher and other shorebirds.

On a Manomet Instagram post following the event, one commenter said, "Amazing job!!!" Another said, "It was a great festival!"

Though both shorebirds and the broader group of feathered, flying vertebrates face endangerment concerns, the oystercatcher's story of resilience and prosperity shines a light on the possibilities of repopulation. Now, with nearly 45,000 American oystercatchers taking flight, the future looks bright and bird-filled.

