Scientists issue warning about looming threat to coastal communities: 'A realistic picture of what awaits us'

Rising seas are often discussed in the abstract, but new research is putting concrete numbers on what coastal communities may face this century.

What's happening?

A scientist involved in a multinational Mediterranean study has warned that even "moderate" increases in sea level could create serious challenges for infrastructure and ecosystems along major coastlines, including parts of the Adriatic Sea.

Sea levels in Montenegro's Bay of Kotor, also known as Boka Bay, could rise by about 20 centimeters by the year 2100, according to findings from the MedSeaRise research project. The analysis was presented by Dr. Tarzan Legović of the Ruđer Bošković Institute, who helped lead the study.

"Our goal was not to predict dramatic changes, but to give a realistic picture of what awaits us," Legović told Vijesti. "According to current models, sea levels could rise by about 20 centimeters by the end of the century, which is a moderate scenario, but it is important that such changes are planned in advance."

And this isn't just happening in one place. According to Yale Climate Connections, U.S. coastal communities are already seeing uneven sea-level rise, with places like Grand Isle, Louisiana, experiencing increases nearly four times faster than cities such as Seattle.

Why are these findings concerning?

Higher seas raise the baseline for flooding, meaning storm surges reach farther inland, damage infrastructure more easily, and disrupt ecosystems that depend on precise water levels.

Human activity, especially the burning of coal, oil, and gas, has added heat-trapping pollution to the atmosphere, warming the planet and oceans. As seawater warms, it expands, and melting land ice adds even more volume.

The Adriatic Sea is also heating up. In Italy, coastal towns like Fano recently saw sea temperatures reach 86 degrees Fahrenheit, altering marine life and affecting fishing livelihoods. Scientists warn that warmer, higher seas together will create compounding risks for coastal communities worldwide.

What's being done about the Adriatic Sea rising?

While it's easy to be concerned about rising ocean levels, there are some measures being taken.

Projects like MedSeaRise are helping cities plan ahead by integrating scientific data into coastal development and protection strategies. Around the world, communities are also investing in natural buffers and smarter coastal planning to adapt to further warming.

On an individual level, supporting policies and technologies that reduce reliance on energy sources like coal, gas, and oil can help limit future sea-level rise. Plus, educating yourself on these critical climate issues is a major step to making real change happen.

