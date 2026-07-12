Abandoned 11-week-old orangutan makes overnight Irish Sea journey to a new home in England

After being cared for by humans since birth, an 11-week-old orangutan named Sibu Junior has now been moved across the Irish Sea to a specialist sanctuary in England because his mother could not look after him.

The overnight transfer, with keepers by his side and blankets wrapped around him, underscored how much work can go into rescuing a vulnerable infant and steering him toward a better future.

What happened?

A video shared on YouTube by Monkey Life (@MonkeyLifeUK) followed Sibu Junior's move from Dublin Zoo to Monkey World in Dorset. Its caption said: "Tiny Sibu Jr. entered the world completely alone."

Zoo staff had raised Sibu by hand from the start after his mother, Majure, was unable to care for him. The video said Majure was also dealing with the death of adult male Sibu Senior, adding to the difficult circumstances surrounding the birth.

To bring him to his new home, Monkey World's team, headed by sanctuary director Dr. Alison Cronin, traveled to Dublin, then took a ferry from Dublin to Holyhead before continuing by road to Dorset. The sanctuary is home to more than 250 primates from 24 species and intended for Sibu to join its European nursery for orphaned orangutans.

Julie, a keeper at Dublin Zoo, said staff had become very attached to the baby, even as they accepted the move was the best option for him, saying, "So, um, we are glad that he will be now having that interaction with his own kind, which is more natural for him and the best thing for him."

Why does it matter?

Keeping an orangutan infant alive is only part of the task. Young apes also need help learning species-specific behavior, movement, and communication, which is why nursery groups and experienced sanctuary staff can play such an important role.

Before he left, keepers were feeding Sibu at all hours, changing his diapers, and then saying an emotional goodbye at the ferry terminal.

That work also sits within a bigger conservation picture: orangutans in the wild are under pressure from habitat loss and the illegal wildlife trade, so each successful rehabilitation effort matters for a species already at risk.

What's being done?

Monkey World had a plan in place before Sibu arrived. For now, he will stay in an on-site cottage, with staff rotating through 24/7 care that includes overnight feeds and constant monitoring.

The immediate aim is to keep him healthy, while over time helping him become more focused on other orangutans than on humans. To begin that shift, he will be exposed to the sights, sounds, and smells of the orangutan nursery before any direct physical contact starts.

Sibu's arrival raises the nursery group to seven young orangutans, improving his chances of growing up among others of his own species. The team is also working toward an eventual introduction to another young orangutan, Kiwi, whom the video describes as an orphan from Spain.

Cronin said the infant coped well with the trip: "He actually traveled really well. Bottles, pooping, doing all of the things he needs to." She also captured the sadness at the center of the rescue: "all I think is that he should be with his mom."

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