Authorities make alarming discovery after inspecting sealed packages

"This case is suspected of involving an organized international crime network."

The Ministry of Forestry (Kemenhut) in Indonesia has arrested a suspect on charges of smuggling dozens of wildlife, including protected species such as orangutans and gibbons. The criminals planned to send the animals to Thailand.

The authorities were working together across a wide variety of departments to bring the perpetrators to justice. The hope is that the arrest was just the tip of the iceberg and more conspirators were apprehended.

Unfortunately, this blatant example of animal smuggling is not an isolated incident. For instance, authorities in India arrested people trying to smuggle pangolins from the Gir Forest area. Authorities in Spain busted a complex smuggling ring that was illegally trafficking a flamingo and a marmoset monkey, among other protected species.

Intricate, sophisticated criminal networks target endangered animals because of the great profits they can bring in. In fact, a study in the Journal of Economic Criminology established a clear link between illegal wildlife trafficking and other major global crimes, including drug trafficking and child exploitation.

One way to fight the terrible practice of animal smuggling is to take local action in your community. Another way is to elect pro-climate candidates. Politicians who understand the threat these animals are under and have the fortitude to pass effective laws are essential.

Beyond that, government authorities must have the necessary funds to enforce the laws that are designed to prevent this from happening.

Authorities in Indonesia did not shy away from the seriousness of the crime.

"This case is suspected of involving an organized international crime network," explained Dwi Januanto Nugroho, the director general of Gakkum, Ministry of Social Affairs.

And they vowed to fight this scourge as best they could.

"The Regional Forestry Gakkum Office of Sumatra together with Customs will increase surveillance of rat routes, both ports and estuaries along the east coast of Aceh-North Sumatra, which are suspected to be the exit point for animals that will be smuggled out of Indonesia," said Hari Novianto, the head of the Forestry Law Enforcement Agency (Gakkum) for the Sumatra Region.

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