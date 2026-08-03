Rescuers free 11-year-old wedged in rock crevice next to python after 6 hours

"It was a technically challenging task but the rescue team remained composed and pulled it off."

In India's Odisha state, an 11-year-old survived nearly six hours trapped in a tight rock crevice on a forested hill, with a python close by.

The New Indian Express reported rescue teams had to work with extreme care to free him without agitating the nearby snake, carrying out the operation high above the ground as daylight faded.

6-hour nightmare in #Odisha jungle: Boy stuck head-first inside hilltop rock saved amid swarming bees and a lurking #python



Details here 🔗https://t.co/ONl8tmXvME pic.twitter.com/KS4corOEOW — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) May 7, 2026

What happened?

Siba Pradhan, an 11-year-old from Nayagarh district, was in a forest near Kanipada village with his uncle to collect honey when he went headfirst into a narrow space between rocks to reach a honeycomb. He then became stuck and could not pull himself back out, the publication said.

On Chorakhol hill, about 250 feet above the ground, Odisha Fire and Emergency Service teams from Odagaon, Nayagarh, and Bhubaneswar spent nearly six hours on a coordinated rescue. A large python in a nearby cave added to the danger, per the Express.

Hydraulic jacks were used as rescuers carefully shifted rock, stayed in contact with the boy, watched his breathing, and tried to keep him calm during the operation, which was supervised by Fire Service DG Sudhanshu Sarangi.

"It was a technically challenging task but the rescue team remained composed and pulled it off," Sarangi told the Express.

After he was freed, Siba was taken to the Odagaon community health center and was reported to be in stable condition. More than 300 villagers and family members gathered nearby as the rescue unfolded, according to the paper.

Why does it matter?

Siba was helping collect honey, work tied to local livelihoods, but the terrain and the presence of a large snake made the situation especially dangerous.

Around the world, families who depend on forests for food or income can face hidden risks from unstable ground, remote terrain, and wildlife.

Pythons frequently interact with humans, livestock, and pets in India. The authorities take great pains to try to coexist with the animals and return them to the forests whenever possible.

In this case, the rescue effort prioritized rescuing the boy without disturbing the snake. These animals are protected by national laws, and the goal is to minimize human-wildlife conflicts and get the snakes back into the wild unharmed.

What's being done?

The state publicly recognized the responders, and Sarangi relayed to the Express that the personnel involved would receive a Rs 25,000 reward (~$262 USD).

Local officials also gave the rescue crew their flowers. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi praised the firefighters on X after the rescue, while Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also shared support for the team.

"The indomitable courage and professional expertise displayed by our rescue teams in such a challenging situation are truly commendable," Majhi said, according to the Express.

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