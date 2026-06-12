Massive python perched on a tree near homes sparks panic before rescuer rushes in

While Burmese pythons are not venomous, they can still seriously injure people through bites and by squeezing.

An Indian community was rattled after a huge python was spotted near a cluster of homes in the Gutibari region of Borkhola.

Per the Barak Bulletin, the python was successfully removed without injury to either the snake or any humans after a team of forest rangers teamed up with snake rescuer and specialist Trikal Chakraborty to capture the animal.

The neighborhood was initially unnerved after a resident, Ishwar Choudhury, noticed the reptile hanging from a low branch near his home. Neighbors quickly became alarmed because of the snake's size and how close it was to other houses.

After several locals made urgent calls to remove the snake, Chakraborty arrived at the scene, and he removed the animal without harming it. Wildlife officials told Barak Bulletin that the animal will be inspected to ensure it is healthy before releasing it back into the wild, far away from people.

Chakraborty captured the snake just days after another operation in Silchar, where he dealt with a Burmese python that was roughly 9 feet long and weighed about 26 pounds. In that case, the snake was first spotted in a mango tree near the Shishu Bitan School.

He also stressed that such snakes should never be handled by untrained residents or killed. Chakraborty noted that Burmese pythons are protected under the nation's Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, so killing one is illegal.

While Burmese pythons are not venomous, they can still seriously injure people through bites and by squeezing. Due to their size and strength, these animals should not be taken lightly.

Residents are being urged by local officials to get rid of overgrown plant life that the snakes like to keep them away. The authorities are also requesting that residents clear up trash piles that might attract the snakes and repair any open drain pipes that could provide habitat for them.

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