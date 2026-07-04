Farmer in India lassos giant python after it apparently swallows a cow

Even for those accustomed to seeing large snakes, footage like this can be deeply unsettling.

Footage showing an enormous python on a farm is spreading online after the video highlighted a huge bulge in the snake's body, reportedly caused by the snake swallowing an entire cow.

What happened?

As A-Z Animals reported, a massive python in India was videotaped moving around a farm with an extraordinarily distended body.

Its midsection appears dramatically swollen, indicating that it had likely eaten something large shortly beforehand.

The description on the original video reads: "Giant python eats whole cow alive in India, [as] a farmer lassos its head to try and get it off the property."

Due to the animal's patterning, it appears to be a reticulated python, which is found across parts of Southeast Asia, with adult snakes commonly growing to between 13 and 20 feet long, though some become even longer.

Why does it matter?

The clip also highlights a more serious issue: what can happen when people, livestock, and large predators increasingly share the same spaces.

For farmers, an encounter like this can be more than just alarming: the loss of livestock can also mean the loss of an important source of income.

And because removing a wild animal without expert help can be dangerous, people who try to handle one themselves may be putting themselves at serious risk. Even for those accustomed to seeing large snakes, footage like this can be deeply unsettling.

The encounter also reflects a broader pattern of increasing overlap between humans and wildlife. As agricultural land expands, habitats change, and food sources such as rodents or livestock become easier for predators to access, wild animals can be drawn closer to homes and farms.

As reticulated pythons are dangerous wild animals, anyone who encounters one should contact trained wildlife authorities rather than attempt to restrain the snake themselves, which can help protect both the animal and nearby people.

And while the species is listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as Least Concern, that broad conservation status does not eliminate the real-world risks associated with close encounters in populated areas.

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