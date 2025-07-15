Emergency crews respond as '1,000-year' flood devastates North Carolina

Floodwaters surged through parts of central North Carolina after Tropical Storm Chantal dropped several inches of rain in just a few hours.

WRAL reported that areas of Moore, Orange, Chatham, and Durham counties experienced what researchers call a "500-year to 1,000-year flood" — an event with just a 0.1% to 0.2% chance of happening in any year.

What's happening?

Chapel Hill and Siler City recorded up to 10 inches of rain in under 12 hours, surpassing totals from past hurricanes like Florence and Fran, per WRAL.

The Eno River overflowed beyond recent records, flooding isolated communities across multiple counties. Deployed emergency teams cleared roads, reconnected power in key areas, and rescued nearly 80 people from rising water in Durham County alone, according to AP News.

Why is this concerning?

Storms are unleashing more rain in less time. Warmer air holds more moisture, and with cities being covered in pavement, water runoff builds quickly. This is worsened by aging drainage systems and rising groundwater levels, which push floods closer to the surface.

These events damage homes and businesses, raise insurance costs, and endanger lives. Recent massive floods in Brazil and record rainfall across New England prove that this is part of a growing pattern. Years of data confirm that storms are getting stronger as the planet warms.

What's being done about it?

Local governments are studying the growth of weather risks and rethinking how and where to build, update drainage plans, and regrade roads. Some homeowners are initiating weatherproofing upgrades, such as elevating electrical systems, installing flood vents to redirect water, sealing gaps, or adding backflow barriers to reduce cleanup and damage.

Installing solar panels with battery backup can also help maintain essential power during outages. EnergySage lets users compare quotes from vetted installers and save thousands on installation.

More frequent extreme storms highlight the need for stronger infrastructure, smarter planning, and coordinated action to address the impact of rising global temperatures.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.