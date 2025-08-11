Startup unveils tiny vehicle that could revolutionize transportation: 'Between a bicycle and a car'

A German company, ZETmobil, developed a pedal-assist quadricycle that provides a safe, clean, and convenient alternative to cars.

As New Atlas reported, the transportation startup offers significant benefits over other cargo e-bikes and velomobiles. "ZET" stands for zero-emission transportation, and the company aims to provide sustainable mobility solutions to address growing traffic congestion and environmental pollution.

The ZET e-quad has four wheels, a high ride, and pedal assistance. It also features a large windshield, an overhead canopy, and a transparent rain shield.

The pedal assistance can propel riders at 15.5 miles per hour. Meanwhile, the four battery options provide 31 to 80 miles of riding per charge.

ZETmobil's e-quad also has accessory options for a family tower, child seats, and a solar canopy.

This innovative cargo bike is a unique and promising addition to the clean transportation landscape.

It's easy to maneuver, efficient to drive, and perfect for short trips and everyday city driving. You don't even need a driver's license or insurance to drive a ZET e-quad.

Meanwhile, other innovators have been developing tiny electric vehicles, pedal-powered semitrucks, and game-changing buses to advance the clean energy transition. These low-pollution, high-efficiency car alternatives give people more choices in how they approach their commutes.

Whether you choose a traditional EV or a totally new type of vehicle, you'll save money on gas and maintenance while contributing less pollution to the environment.

"Our cities are facing major mobility challenges: traffic jams, high costs, a lack of parking spaces, and environmental pollution," ZETmobil said. "At the same time, there is a lack of safe, smart alternatives – especially for short journeys. 60% of all journeys to work are under 10 km. Despite this, many people still use their cars. Why? Because there hasn't been a vehicle class between a bicycle and a car. Until now."

The ZET e-quad has progressed from preproduction prototypes, has passed endurance tests, and is launching large-scale production. You can shop for ZET e-quads online now. According to the company's website, it will begin deliveries at the end of 2025.

