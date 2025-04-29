Researchers make breakthrough on revolutionary fuel that could transform wide range of industries: 'Plug and play'

A UK-based energy-tech company created a portable hydrogen generation module capable of producing up to 1,100 pounds of hydrogen daily.

As Interesting Engineering reported, AFC Energy launched the Hy-5, a groundbreaking containerized cracking module. It uses ammonia, which is already transported in bulk, and is offered on a "plug and play" basis using a "fuel as a service" model.

The Hy-5 can produce hydrogen with greater than 99.9% purity. Therefore, the technology can be used for grid hydrogen-powered generators, construction equipment, and fuel cell and hydrogen combustion vehicle refueling stations.

AFC Energy believes its Hy-5 is a scalable and cost-effective way to produce hydrogen with many industrial applications as well. Examples include manufacturing steel and cement glass, chemical production, hydrogen logistics, and off-grid EV charging with hydrogen fuel cell generators.

"Lack of infrastructure and the high cost of hydrogen production are seen as the biggest challenges to scaling the hydrogen industry," said John Wilson, chief executive of AFC Energy. "With the launch of Hy-5, AFC Energy has removed these, launching on-site supply at a market-disruptive price point."

AFC Energy is helping pave the way to our planet's clean energy future. In the past, hydrogen production ideas have fallen short of practical goals due to high production costs and inadequate infrastructure. However, the new Hy-5 technology offers below-market-price hydrogen and no new infrastructure requirements.

The Hy-5 is compact and self-contained, so when combined with ammonia supply vessels, it can distribute hydrogen easily and affordably. It has on- and off-grid applications and supports the global movement away from dirty energy sources.

The mining, asphalt, cement, power, and heavy engineering industries strain the environment while releasing toxic pollutants that impact human health. However, solutions like AFC Energy's Hy-5 can help companies shift toward more sustainable approaches that are now increasingly more affordable and accessible.

Meanwhile, other innovators have used sunlight and biowaste to produce clean hydrogen fuel. Solar and wind power can also be used to make green hydrogen from water, an alternative to traditional hydrogen production methods that emit pollution.

Each of these developments harnesses the potential of hydrogen power for a cleaner, healthier planet.

AFC Energy is now commercializing its Hy-5 technology through a subsidiary to distribute hydrogen production. The company also has multiple other fuel cells and fuel conversion units available to order, including a high-power diesel generator alternative and a methanol-to-hydrogen technology coming soon.

