Chinese automaker unveils game-changing model that could rival Tesla: 'Superb in almost all areas'

Its features rival those of many of the luxury options on the market.

Tesla has been a global leader in the electric vehicle market since it started mass production. But with more investment in the sector, more options are popping up to rival Tesla's luxury and performance.

Zeekr, a fully electric vehicle brand, has released a handful of models in just five years. The Chinese corporation making waves abroad had one of its automobiles reviewed by Carscoops.

"The Zeekr 7X is superb in almost all areas," Brad Anderson wrote. "Not only does it feel way more premium than a Tesla, but it also feels nicer than the excellent BYD Sealion 7, and many other German EVs, for that matter. Vehicles like the 7X have shattered the illusion that you need to buy something from a premium legacy brand, and to pay a hefty price, to get a high-quality vehicle."

Zeekr offers SUVs, multipurpose vehicles, and luxury sedans that range from roughly $40,000 to $51,000 at current exchange rates. The 7X Performance AWD features electric motors at the front and rear of the vehicle, along with a 100 kilowatt-hour NMC battery. Together, it can produce 475 kW and 710 Newton-meters of torque.

The 7X reaches 62 mph in just 3.8 seconds and can travel up to 337 miles on a single charge. It features leather, heated and ventilated seats with massage functions, electronic sunshades, and a 21-speaker audio system.

Combined with its Magic Carpet air suspension to adjust to low-riding and off-roading needs and doors with sensors that open only as far as there is space, its features rival those of many of the luxury options on the market, including Rolls-Royce, Rivian, and Porsche.

When a driver upgrades to an electric vehicle, their mode of transportation no longer produces tailpipe pollution. This not only improves air quality but also contributes to lower carbon emissions and reduced demand for gas and oil.

Electric vehicle owners can greatly benefit from using home solar systems to reduce charging costs, saving them hundreds of dollars every year. Qmerit helps by providing free installation estimates on Level 2 EV chargers. You can also connect with vetted local installers via TCD's Solar Explorer to save up to $10,000 on a solar installation. Partners such as EnergySage make the process easy, even providing information on available incentives.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.