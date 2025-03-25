Rolls-Royce unveils game-changing new model that will redefine the automotive industry: 'It's on another level of epic'

Luxury car maker Rolls-Royce unveiled its second electric vehicle, the Black Badge Spectre, in a YouTube video last month. The Black Badge Spectre is "the most powerful Rolls-Royce ever," the company states. Its release follows the success of the manufacturer's first EV, the Spectre, last year.

The Black Badge Spectre elevates the original with enhanced performance, increased sophistication, and a different design –– features emblematic of the Black Badge fleet, according to Rolls-Royce. The new EV, Car and Driver reports, boasts 650 horsepower as well as 793 pound-feet of torque and can reach 60 mph in 4.1 seconds. Car and Driver says the car achieves these metrics in its Infinity and Spirited modes.

While the Black Badge Spectre has impressive power, more impressive is that it has this power as an EV. EVs prevent pollution and save drivers about $1,500 per year on gas and maintenance –– though the Spectre retailed at over $400,000 and the Black Badge edition will likely cost more, according to Car and Driver.

EVs are more sustainable than gas-fueled cars despite the resources required to produce them. EVs use lithium batteries, and the extraction of lithium makes battery-powered cars more resource-intensive to manufacture than gas-powered cars, according to Reuters. But it found lithium batteries overcome their environmental impact after an average of 13,500 miles. EVs also emit 200 grams of carbon per mile, while gasoline cars emit 350 grams, another study discovered.

The Black Badge Spectre features EV innovation in a luxury car, and people shared their excitement about it in the video's comments.

"Spectre in Black badge really stands out. It's on another level of epic," one commenter said.

"This car is the end game in automobile," another wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.