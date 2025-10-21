Chinese automaker rolls out new-age model with game-changing upgrades — here's what drivers need to see

To reserve one, customers need to put down $280 to reserve one, and they'll gain a $983 discount on the final price of the vehicle.

Electric vehicles are an ever-improving technology as the public becomes more on board with a turn away from gas-powered cars.

Chinese automaker Zeekr is one of many EV brands continually upgrading their models and catching up to bigger companies like Tesla.

According to CnEVPost, Zeekr has initiated its presale of its updated Zeekr 001 shooting brake model. To reserve one, customers need to put down $280 to reserve one, and they'll gain a $983 discount on the final price of the vehicle.

While the model was launched last year with a starting price of $36,410, the changes made in the new update are internal opposed to aesthetic. Improvements include being built on a 900-volt high-voltage system, up from the previous 800-volt.

The two battery options for the updated Zeekr 001 both offer charging from 10% to 80% in as little as 10 minutes or less.

Switching to an electric vehicle is a great decision for anyone looking to save time and money on routine maintenance, like fluid or oil changes. The benefits don't stop there, as EVs are also great for the Earth, as they don't release toxic tailpipe exhaust and have quieter engines, reducing noise pollution.

While common pushback on EVs revolves around the fact that millions of tons of minerals still need to be dug up for EV batteries, it is important to note that we're already extracting billions of tons of dirty fuels from the Earth every year, and these are not reusable.

Plus, once you get your hands on an EV, there are added ways to make your purchase help you and the planet.

