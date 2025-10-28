Experts raise alarm after discovering mysterious rise of cancer among young adults in US region: 'I'm 29, but I feel 78 inside'

Young people in Iowa and other major corn-producing states are receiving cancer diagnoses at higher frequencies than Americans elsewhere, reported the Washington Post.

What's happening?

At the start of the 2000s, Iowa held the 18th spot nationally for cancer rates in people under 50. Now, the state ranks fifth.

The nation's top six corn-producing states (Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Illinois, and Indiana) now have cancer rates 5% above the national average for young adults, per 2022 data.

Young adults in these agricultural states show heightened vulnerability. Men develop skin cancer at rates 35% above their counterparts in other regions. Women's rates run 66% higher.

Kidney cancer rates also exceed national levels in these areas.

Patient Beatrice Abang-Ntuen received a Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis at 25 after doctors turned away her worries multiple times.

Following half a dozen surgeries, a half-year of chemotherapy, and six weeks of radiation, she said, "I'm 29, but I feel 78 inside."

The trend touches people throughout the area. One Iowa high school with an enrollment of just 500 saw four recent graduates all get advanced cancer diagnoses within a two-year window.

Why are cancer rates climbing in farming states?

Scientists have identified several elements that may drive elevated cancer rates in agricultural areas.

In Iowa, nitrate levels in drinking water sources rank highest in the U.S. on average. It's a side effect from using fertilizer over many decades. Radon concentrations in the state's soil also sit among the nation's top levels.

Studies have linked sustained contact with agricultural chemicals to greater cancer likelihood, especially blood-related malignancies and prostate cancer. Research published in 2024 found that pesticide exposure may affect cancer development as powerfully as tobacco does in some regions.

The healthcare system creates additional obstacles.

Young cancer patients receive diagnoses at more advanced disease stages than older patients do. With breast cancer, nearly 40% of patients in their teens through forties learn of their disease at later stages. That number is just 29% of those in their fifties and beyond.

What's being done about young adult cancer rates?

Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa set aside $1 million in funding this year for a research team that will investigate the state's cancer rates. The group will study lifestyle habits, genetics, and surroundings.

State lawmakers rejected legislation that would have shielded pesticide manufacturers from legal claims that their products cause cancer. The Washington Post stated that North Dakota and Georgia did approve comparable legislation.

If you live in an agricultural community, get your home tested for radon and have your water analyzed. Reach out to your state representatives about funding for cancer investigation and water quality reforms.

