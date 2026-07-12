Washington reports first yellow-legged hornet, and officials race to keep it from spreading

"We are hopeful that this was a one-off interception."

Washington has now logged its first yellow-legged hornet sighting, and officials are urging people to watch for the invasive insect before it can gain a foothold in the state.

Although it is not as large as the insect once dubbed the "murder hornet," specialists warn that yellow-legged hornets could still endanger bees, farming, and the people whose livelihoods depend on them.

What happened?

On April 30, a Washington State Department of Agriculture grain inspector found the hornet on a ship at the Port of Vancouver, a sighting that made Washington the third state where the species has been detected, according to Capital Press.

The inspector took photos before killing the insect, and entomologists later concluded it was a yellow-legged hornet, once known as the Asian hornet, Capital Press reported.

The following day, the Washington State Department of Agriculture and U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspected the vessel and the surrounding area for additional hornets. Officials also set traps nearby, though no other hornets were spotted.

Named for the yellow coloring on their lower legs, these hornets are smaller than northern giant hornets. Workers are usually about 3/4 to 1 inch long, with queens a bit larger.

WSDA pest program manager Sven Spichiger said, "We are hopeful that this was a one-off interception."

Why does it matter?

The find is worrisome even if no other insects turn up, because this hornet has already been linked to severe honey bee hive losses in Western Europe.

Honey bees play a crucial role in pollinating crops and gardens, helping sustain local food systems and farm economies.

Capital Press reported that the species appeared in France in 2004, likely after arriving on pots imported from China, and then spread quickly to other countries. According to scientific journals cited by the outlet, European honey bees lack the defensive behaviors that Asian honey bees have developed over time.

As for the U.S., Washington is not the only state where the species is found. In August 2023, a beekeeper near Savannah, Georgia, reported a strange-looking hornet, leading authorities to confirm the first live yellow-legged hornet ever found in the country.

Since that discovery, the hornet has been detected in four Georgia counties, Capital Press reported. Officials also identified a nest in York County, South Carolina, last December.

What's being done?

Washington officials are moving quickly while the discovery still appears limited.

WSDA wants residents to flag possible sightings, send in photos, and, if they can do so safely, collect any hornets and store them in a freezer. The agency has also been searching around the port and placing traps, and says reports can be submitted through the state's hornet reporting website or by email at hornets@agr.wa.gov.

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