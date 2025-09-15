Automaker releases heart-pounding footage after driver hits nearly 300 mph in EV: 'Last year, I thought I'd peaked'

"I never expected to break my own record so soon."

Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD has claimed a new world record, according to TFLcar.

The Yangwang U9 Track Edition broke a top speed of 293 miles per hour at the Automotive Testing Papenburg in Germany recently. This beat out the previous record of 268 mph set by the Rimac Nevera R. It also crept up on the speed record for all production cars, 304 mph, set by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+.

BYD says this accomplishment was thanks to the world's first quad-motor, 30,000 rpm system. Each motor was able to deliver 555 kilowatts of power, which works out to over 2,900 horsepower total.

This is an exciting milestone that pushes the boundaries of the technology and shows that EVs are competitive with traditional gas cars. For more mundane, real-world use, electric vehicles are fully capable and much cheaper to run than combustion engines. You can save even more on fuel by generating your own energy with solar panels.

Best of all, EVs reduce loads of pollution. Light-duty vehicles produce a significant portion of the world's pollution, which exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts. Those end up costing everybody higher grocery and housing bills. Switching to an EV is an important step in minimizing those consequences.

The Yangwang U9 was driven by Marc Basseng, who had also broken the previous EV speed record in 2024. He was clearly blown away by what this electric vehicle was able to do.

"Last year, I thought I'd peaked. I never expected to break my own record so soon — but here we are, at the same track, with new technologies that have made it possible," he said.

