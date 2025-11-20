Chinese automaker unveils next-gen EV with impressive features: 'This looks futuristic'

"This might be one of my new favorite electric cars."

Elliot Richards of the Everything Electric Cars channel on YouTube (@fullychargedshow) recently took an updated Chinese electric vehicle for a spin and walked away thoroughly impressed.

The 2025 XPeng P7 boasts a range of up to 820 kilometers (509 miles) on a single charge, with the all-wheel drive version lasting 750 km (466 miles). In terms of speed, XPeng claims it can go from 0-100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds, offers a maximum of 695 Newton-meters of torque, 585 horsepower, and maxes out at 230 km/h (143 mph). The initial launch announcement and reporting from Gasgoo had a few additional specifications available.

The P7 packs a lot of fun bells and whistles, including a dashboard monitor that tilts to the driver or passenger depending on who's giving a voice command. The car also has external microphones so users can command the car to open the trunk with their voice alone.

"This car is so refreshing. I'm delighted," Richards said at one point in his review. "This might be one of my new favorite electric cars."

XPeng is active in the artificial intelligence space and has baked much of that expertise into autonomous driving features.

Electric vehicles are an important step toward more affordable and sustainable transportation. Gas cars contribute a lot of atmospheric pollution, which exacerbates destructive weather patterns. These include floods, droughts, heat waves, and storms, which in turn incur an array of ecological, housing, agricultural, and other costs.

On top of avoiding those outcomes, EVs are also cheaper and healthier to drive.

Pricing for the 2025 P7 has yet to be announced, but XPeng says it will be under 500,000 Chinese yuan ($70,150).

YouTubers were excited by what Richards was showing off in the vehicle.

"This looks futuristic! China really stepping up in the EV game," said one community member.

"A real modern classic. I'm getting 1966 Olds Toronado vibes. Really beautiful," replied another.

