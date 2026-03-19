Chinese automaker unveils plan for one of the fastest electric SUVs to date: 'That's a Tesla Killer'

"So new, so fast, so nice, so cheap."

A major Chinese manufacturer has revealed its next high-performance electric vehicle, according to Electrek.

The Xiaomi YU7 GT promises to be one of the fastest electric SUVs to date. It will have 990 horsepower and hit a top speed of 186 miles per hour. This information comes by way of a recent filing with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

DPCcars (@DPCcars) showcased images of the YU7 GT on YouTube:

This news follows on the heels of Xiaomi's announcement of a limited edition electric sports car and a warm reception to its SU7 Max.

Switching to an EV is an easy choice to make when impressive options like the YU7 GT are becoming available, but these vehicles are more than just upgrades in comfort versus the gas-powered alternatives. Cutting tailpipe pollution has direct benefits to health and the environment.

Light-duty transportation, such as passenger vehicles, produces a significant portion of global pollution. By cutting gas out of the equation, it's possible to tamp down destructive weather patterns that come with all that air pollution, such as floods, droughts, and storms. Those disasters carry massive costs to homeowners.

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Car fans were eager to see the Xiaomi YU7 GT on the streets.

"That's a Tesla Killer," said one community member. "So new, so fast, so nice, so cheap"

"Bring them into the USA," replied another.

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