Popular YouTuber stunned after learning Chinese EV 'feels nothing like a $42,000 car': 'What other car does this?'

While Xiaomi's electric vehicles aren't available in the United States, the SU7 Max is gaining attention after impressing an influential YouTube tech critic, Business Insider reported.

Marques Brownlee, popularly known as MKBHD, tested the SU7 for two weeks. The EV is priced at 299,000 Chinese yuan ($42,462). "This feels nothing like a $42,000 car," Brownlee said, per the outlet.

What impressed him was the customizable interior. It comes with multiple accessory mounting points so drivers can install gadgets such as a magnetic phone mount or speedometer.

"What other car does this?" Brownlee asked.

The influencer noted that the SU7 was a "really capable car" and compared it to a Tesla Model 3 or BMW i4. He said it feels like a $75,000 vehicle. A Model 3 Performance, for comparison, costs $54,990.

Brownlee's surprised reaction shows how better and more affordable EVs can impact global competition. It could add pressure on established automakers to innovate and make EVs more accessible and affordable. Tesla, for example, has experienced setbacks this year, including slumping sales and a decline in November registrations in key European markets, as Reuters reported.

Quality affordable EVs can help accelerate widespread EV adoption, which also benefits the environment. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, EVs reduce air pollution because they don't produce any tailpipe pollution, making them cleaner and more energy-efficient transportation options than gas-powered vehicles.

As automakers compete to make their products more innovative and affordable, consumers can benefit from better options and greater accessibility.

