Pharmacy students develop world's smallest rechargeable medical device with revolutionary benefits: 'The ... goal is to make a difference'

In an effort to make medical devices more accessible to all, pharmacy students at Pakistan's Karachi University have invented the world's smallest rechargeable nebulizer, TechJuice reports.

Used often by children and the elderly, nebulizers are used for respiratory therapy to deliver water vapor or medication directly to the lungs. They provide vital daily treatment for asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, and bronchiectasis while also addressing the respiratory symptoms of a cold or flu, per Medical News Today.

However, a typical nebulizer in Pakistan costs about $95 to $120 (Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000), TechJuice revealed. That's out of reach for many. Plus, conventional nebulizers are big, noisy, and made of plastic, which pollutes the planet.

That's why the team of students set out to create an affordable, portable solution. Their final product costs a mere $24 (Rs 2,000).

Students Taha Ishaq, Syed Waliuddin, Syeda Arshiya, Zohaib Salman, Maham Zaidi, Priyan Khan, and Tuba Saleem worked to create this affordable, convenient, and eco-friendly alternative, with Abdul Rahman Siddiqui leading their team.

Together they made a handheld, portable nebulizer less than an inch thick. It's designed to travel easily, so it can be used anywhere. A single charge lasts for 35 minutes of use, and the unit only needs to be recharged once every two days. It has both micro-USB and USB-C connectors for charging and can be used wirelessly.

Not only that, but Siddiqui's team found an answer to plastic, which causes pollution but is often unavoidable in lifesaving medical devices. But this time, the students were able to use bioplastic instead, making the portable nebulizer an environmentally friendly medical solution.

As a result, the equipment is better for the planet, more convenient for users, and more accessible to the public.

Siddiqui's team isn't the only group looking for ways to solve real-world medical problems with bioplastic. The bioplastics company Innovative Bottles also offers a range of medical supplies made from this planet-friendly material.

"The group's goal is to make a difference through their creation, which will aid individuals in need of respiratory treatment in a way that is practical, cost-effective, and environmentally diligent," TechJuice's Huma Ishfaq wrote.

