Thinking of installing solar panels on your roof? Here's a free tool that can help you save thousands and avoid scams

"We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

Are you interested in installing solar panels but feeling overwhelmed by all the options? You're not alone. Many homeowners give up before finding the right energy solution, missing out on major savings.

But don't worry — there's a simple way to cut through the confusion and start saving money while helping the planet.

The scoop

EnergySage is like the Expedia of solar panels. This free online marketplace helps you find trustworthy solar providers in your area, complete with transparent pricing and easy comparison tools. No more sifting through misleading ads or fielding pushy sales calls.

Charlie Hadlow, president and COO of EnergySage, told The Cool Down, "We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

How it's working

EnergySage users spend about 20% less than the national average on solar installations, saving over $100 million so far. Plus, those panels keep saving you money on energy bills for years to come.

But the benefits go beyond your bank account. By making it easier for homeowners to go solar, EnergySage has helped prevent nearly 440,000 tons of carbon pollution annually. That's a big step towards a cleaner, cooler future for all of us.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy and lower planet-overheating pollution. With EnergySage's free tools, you can quickly get solar installation estimates and compare quotes from vetted providers. It's a simple change that can make a huge difference for your finances and the environment.

Remember, every solar panel installed is a win-win. You'll enjoy lower energy bills while knowing you're part of the solution to building a sustainable future.

So, take a few minutes to explore your options. You might be surprised at how affordable and easy solar installation can be.

By implementing simple changes like switching to energy-efficient appliances, insulating our homes, and harnessing the power of the sun, we can significantly cut down on the amount of pollution that comes from our homes. EnergySage makes that process easier than ever.

What everyone's saying

As Hadlow puts it, after using EnergySage, "you'll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."

One satisfied EnergySage customer said, "The Solar Marketplace was really easy to use and saved me money! I received quotes from five installers, was able to make an apples‑to‑apples comparison and selected the one that most appealed to me. They answered common questions in a non-technical way."

So go ahead and give it a try. Your wallet — and the planet — will thank you.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.