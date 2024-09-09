Scientists achieve breakthrough that could revolutionize renewable energy production — here's what you need to know

This groundbreaking discovery opens the doors for further advancements and moves us closer to a world of clean energy for all.

In a significant breakthrough in sustainable energy producing green hydrogen, which uses renewable energy sources like wind and solar, scientists have created a new age electrode.

Named W-NiFeS/WC (W-doped nickel-iron (NiFe) sulfide/Wood-based carbon), the electrode derived from wood-waste carbon thrives in seawater electrolysis — the process of splitting saltwater into hydrogen and oxygen with electricity. Its large surface area helped achieve efficient reactions and charge transfer with superior activity and stability, as Interesting Engineering reported.

The news outlet detailed, as per research published in the journal Science Bulletin, that seawater electrolysis is a promising method to reduce carbon gases while providing a clean source of hydrogen fuel and — in the case of the new method — repurposing wood waste.

The W-NiFeS/WC electrode with its unique structure and chemistry has helped overcome issues such as anode corrosion, unwanted side reactions, and expensive catalysts in part by adding tungsten to the catalyst.

"Wood-based carbon (WC) structures have gained attention as an ideal substrate for these active materials due to their hierarchical porous nature and excellent conductivity," the researchers mentioned in the press release, per Interesting Engineering.

This groundbreaking discovery opens the doors for further advancements and moves us closer to a world of clean energy for all. Its effectiveness and affordability make it ideal for large-scale production of seawater electrolysis, making circular, sustainable energy an alternative to typical dirty energy sources.

Reducing the need for dirty energy and creating a world where gas pollution is obsolete is the ultimate goal. Fossil fuel–based energy releases massive amounts of carbon dioxide when burned, which traps heat in our atmosphere and further warms our planet.

Alternative energy sources such as the W-NiFeS/WC electrode will hopefully reverse those effects and become the norm as more companies like Microsoft and Apple are moving toward solar energy reliance. L.A. has outlawed gas power in all new buildings, while NYC law requires all rideshares are EVs by 2030.

Hopefully other companies and cities follow suit. In the meantime, here are some individual steps you can take. Weatherizing your home will cut costs. It may seem intimidating but you can get an insulation kit for $20 that can save you hundreds on heating. You can install solar panels or join a community solar program.

Being energy-savvy will also earn you government kickbacks. The Inflation Reduction Act will offer thousands for qualifying purchases to remodel your home with energy-efficient technology — including heat pumps, induction stoves, and more.

