The government is giving away $1,600 to weatherproof US homes — here's how you can take advantage

Want to cut costs and enhance your space no matter the season? Then, you may want to consider accepting the U.S. government's gift of up to $1,600, per Rewiring America. That money is available for projects related to home weatherization, and it is made possible through the Inflation Reduction Act's Electrification Rebates program.

Weatherization projects (also known as weatherproofing) are improvements like air sealing, ventilation, and insulation upgrades that reduce energy wasted.

Sure, investing in insulation, air sealing, and ventilation may not sound so glamorous at first. Still, weatherization has a widespread impact — particularly in extremes in climate conditions that many Americans have been grappling with, as Newsweek recently summarized.

In short, proper air sealing and insulation safeguard your space from whatever's going on outdoors. Closing structural gaps and upgrading insulation minimizes leaks, averts damage, lowers home energy expenses, limits exposure to harmful pollution, and enables heating and cooling systems to do their jobs better.

"Dust, allergens, organisms, bugs, smells, drafts, hot & cold zones, and noise are among the many negative consequences of uncontrolled air infiltration in our homes," a Bird Family Insulation blog post noted.

Ventilation also gets rid of stale air and moisture. It's vital in preventing mold, stabilizing interior temperatures, lowering utility bills, and safeguarding against trapped pollutants: unwelcome toxic houseguests that hang around wreaking havoc. The weatherizing process typically begins with a professional audit of all systems.

The IRA offers rebates and tax credits for a number of other electrification projects, including stove replacements, dryer upgrades, and heat pump water heater investments.

The program also incentivizes solar panel installations and both new and used electric vehicle purchases. (Figure out exactly which rebates and tax credits your household is eligible for — and how much you could save — with Rewiring America's free and easy-to-use tool.)

Almost no region seems immune to the unexpected deep freezes, heatwaves, and other calamities that can endanger our well-being, property, and safety. However, taking advantage of deals in the IRA can help ensure that your home can perform its most essential function: providing shelter from the elements.

