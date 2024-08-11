  • Home Home

Thief caught on camera trying to steal EV cable from outside home: 'Some people will do anything but an honest job'

"From now on, I think we're gonna be charging our car in the late afternoon."

by Jeremiah Budin
"From now on, I think we're gonna be charging our car in the late afternoon."

Photo Credit: Reddit

As electric vehicles continue to spread throughout the country, so too do thefts of EV charging cables, which contain valuable copper that can be sold to scrap yards. 

Footage of one such attempted theft at a Henderson, Nevada, home was recently captured on surveillance video and posted, appropriately, to the r/videos subreddit.

"A guy with a shirt tied around his head, covering his face, goes into the driveway and repeatedly tugs the EV charging cord," a Fox5 Vegas reporter said in describing the footage. 

Eventually, the would-be thief disconnected the cable, triggering an alert on one of the owner's phones. When she opened the front door to see what was going on, he fled.

"From now on, I think we're gonna be charging our car in the late afternoon and making sure we're done with it before we go to bed so there won't be any of those crimes of opportunity," the other owner, Glenn, told Fox5 Vegas.

Public charging stations have been much bigger targets for thieves than private homes. "Electrify America, which has about 1,000 charging stations across the country, told the Associated Press, as of May, 129 cables had been cut so far this year," the Fox5 Vegas reporter said.

Watch now: Solar-powered boats from the Honnold Foundation are making a difference in the Amazon

Several of the commenters on the Reddit thread were dismayed at the concept of thievery. "Some people will do anything but an honest job," one wrote

For environmentally conscious consumers, electric vehicles are a superior option to traditional gas-powered cars. EVs create zero tailpipe pollution as opposed to gas-powered cars, which create planet-overheating air pollution whenever they are running. 

The popularity of electric vehicles has risen sharply over the past decade but has flattened somewhat over the last couple of years. Even as more public charging infrastructure is built, charging stations' going out of commission because of cable thefts is definitely a problem for the industry — one that it needs to figure out, assuming public shaming around the idea of crime on various subreddits doesn't do the trick.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x