Researchers predict impressive results that a few new energy projects can deliver: 'Can be operated reliably and affordably'

Sometimes, positive change is as simple as flipping a light switch — or, in this case, setting up a couple of new power lines.

According to a new study by researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy, the country's entire western electrical grid could save money and slash its pollution if just 12 key energy projects are completed in the next five years, Oregon Capital Chronicle (OCC) reported.

These electrical projects will add 3,000 miles of energy transmission across 14 states, enabling new wind and solar energy development. The region's pollution, caused by burning planet-warming coal and gas, will then drop a whopping 73% compared to 2005 if everything goes to plan, per the outlet.

But that's not all. The study also found that these upgrades to the Pacific Northwest and Southwest grids will lower the cost of powering the region by one-third, which means real savings on utility bills throughout the West. Plus, the new electrical lines will have the latest technology, making them more resilient during extreme weather and high demand, OCC reported.

The larger grid in the region is called the Western Interconnection. Researchers found that with these new projects completed, about 15% of this grid's power could be replaced by a clean energy source, per OCC.

One of the projects is planned for a large stretch of Oregon, which already creates 20% of its power through clean sources such as wind, solar, biomass, and geothermal.

A sizable portion is also generated using hydropower, but recent droughts have tapered off the supply. Gases like methane, which dangerously heat up the planet, make up the rest of Oregon's electricity, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

This distribution means the state is in a prime position to continue growing its clean energy production once the new electrical lines are up and running. It also sells some of its electricity to nearby states, making the development a win for both local and regional economies, OCC reported.

"The Western Interconnection can be operated reliably and affordably with a high penetration of renewables," researchers wrote, per OCC.

