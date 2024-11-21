Teen's science fair project harnesses energy from peanut shells — here's how it works

A teenager from Zimbabwe wants to prove energy comes from the most unexpected places — like discarded peanut shells. The 19-year-old student, Kudzaishe Chole, used peanut shells, water, and a good understanding of electrochemistry to impress at her high school science fair. Your science fair project definitely didn't look like this.

Chole told The Herald of Zimbabwe that she was struggling to land on an idea before thinking about the peanut shells she had been collecting for years without a clear reason.

"Pressure prompted me to come up with this project," she told the paper. "I believe I work best under pressure."

For her project, Chole first removed ions from water and then soaked her peanut shells in this deionized water to extract useful chemical components, according to the report. Chole then used the principles of electrochemistry to create electricity, similar to a battery's.

Chole was inspired to create the project due to her interest in sustainable alternatives to dirty energy sources polluting the planet.

Currently, batteries used in many technology applications use carbon-based materials such as graphite, as well as minerals and materials that can be costly and damaging to mine.

The student project echoes existing research on peanut shells being a valuable source of renewable energy. Research dating as far back as 2014 used peanut shells to harness energy using electrochemistry.

A recent study documented a process for creating lithium-ion batteries using ferric oxide derived from peanut shells. The research uses electrochemistry principles like in Chole's study. Peanut shells have also been proposed as an ideal component for biofuel.

Peanut shells are an important source of renewable energy around the world, especially in regions with high poverty levels. A peanut farm in Argentina, for example, burns excess shells in a water boiler to power its production operations. The Argentinian town of Ticino is entirely powered by burning peanut shells, thanks to a similar power plant.

Argentina is the largest producer of peanuts in Latin America. Pablo Margiaria, Ticino's secretary of management and communication, told El País an estimated 45,000 tons of peanut shells in Argentina are discarded every year.

Researchers working with peanut shells to create power say they make ideal energy sources because peanut shells are low-cost, easy to source, and have little commercial use. Discarded peanut shells mostly end up in landfill sites as food waste, which releases potent plant-warming gases like methane as it decomposes.

"As environmental concerns grow, there is a push for sustainable, eco-friendly alternatives from traditional energy sources," Chole told The Herald of Zimbabwe. "People are more open to learning about innovative solutions that address energy shortages and reduce waste."

She says, however, that widespread adaptation of such technology often "depends on awareness, accessibility and affordability." It may be a while until peanut shells power your home.

