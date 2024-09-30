Scientists sound alarm over new tick-borne disease able to infect human brain: 'Improving surveillance … will allow a better understanding'

With ongoing changes in the climate, these viruses have been detected in areas that were previously free of the ticks that cause them.

Tick-borne viruses are becoming an increasingly common problem because of rising temperatures and changing climates that are creating ideal environments for the arachnids to thrive, and scientists have raised the alarm on a new disease.

What's happening?

As explained by Live Science, scientists published their findings in The New England Journal of Medicine, revealing that the wetland virus, or WELV, was discovered in China and can sometimes cause a neurological disease when spread to humans.

The report stated that the disease was first detected in June 2019 in a hospital patient who was treated in Jinzhou. The 61-year-old was experiencing a fever, headache, and vomiting approximately five days after visiting a park in a large wetland in Inner Mongolia, where he was bitten by ticks. The man's symptoms weren't eased by antibiotics, indicating that his infection wasn't bacterial.

The scientists then tested for WELV in "hundreds of patients" who had developed fevers within one month of a known tick bite, per the publication, and 20 of them returned positive results; three were simultaneously infected with other tick-borne diseases.

Those infected with WELV experienced common symptoms such as "fever, dizziness, headache, malaise and back pain, as well as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea," the publication further detailed, and the lab results of many of the patients showed signs of tissue damage and blood clotting.

One patient notably fell into a coma after exhibiting a high concentration of white blood cells in the fluid surrounding their brain and spinal cord. When the researchers injected the virus into lab mice, they found that it could cause deadly infections that reach many organs, including the brain, supporting the theory that WELV can lead to serious infections of the nervous system.

The researchers noted that with treatment, "all the patients recovered and were discharged after 4 to 15 days."

Why is this important?

The discovery of WELV is another reason for the growing concern over tick-borne diseases as ticks expand their habitats. With ongoing changes in the climate, these viruses have been detected in areas that were previously free of the ticks that cause them.

For example, the first-ever case of tick-borne encephalitis in the United Kingdom was recorded recently. Experts said that this virus, which causes brain swelling, was absent in the region two or three decades ago.

Similarly, towns in the northeastern United States have reported cases of the Powassan virus, another tick-borne illness that can lead to severe health issues such as encephalitis and meningitis.

These issues shine a light on how rising global temperatures have created ideal conditions for the spread of vector-borne illnesses.

What's being done about this?

To protect yourself and your family from WELV and other tick-borne viruses, continued awareness and vigilance is necessary.

"Taken together, these data suggest that a newly discovered orthonairovirus, WELV, is [pathogenic] to humans … and circulates among humans, ticks and various animals in northeastern China," the researchers concluded. "Improving surveillance and detection for emerging orthonairoviruses will allow a better understanding of the effect that these viruses have on human health."

Taking preventive measures when spending time outdoors, including wearing clothes that cover your entire body; using insect repellent; and thoroughly checking your clothes, skin, and pets after returning home can help reduce the risk of tick bites. Additionally, some experts recommend planting tick-repellent plants such as oregano, basil, and lavender in your garden to create a safer outdoor space.

