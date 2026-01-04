Bride-to-be sparks online debate after posting pre-wedding gift bag contents: 'Should be illegal'

With so much build-up for weddings, it's tempting for couples to go above and beyond for their guests. One bride-to-be, though, stirred controversy with a wedding favor that others thought was just too much.

A Reddit poster shared a video posted by TikTokers Miles and Toni (@newlynorton) in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

In the video, Toni showcases a box of small blue packets that she calls one of her favorite wedding favors. She reveals they are single-use battery chargers that she thinks are "so sweet."

"We feel like our wedding is going to be super lit," Toni explains. "People obviously are going to want to keep their phones charged."

Responding to the video, the Reddit poster immediately shared their concern about the chargers' disposable nature and their necessity for their guests.

"The whole concept here is galling," they wrote. "What a waste of money and materials."

They asked why attendees couldn't just prepare for a wedding by bringing in a fully-charged phone to the event. Or as an alternative, why couldn't the wedding provide charging stations to fill the need for recharging options without all of the waste?

The single-use battery product, in general, is very wasteful when you consider how close it is to a more sustainable offering. Disposable battery chargers have nearly all the same components as rechargeable ones but lack the circuits that allow for recharging, per ZDNET.

Adding these would cost manufacturers almost nothing and transform the product into a reusable mini power bank, saving users money and reducing waste.

The disposable nature of the product and its components of e-waste brings disposable vapes to mind. You can easily see guests improperly disposing of both the plastic wrapping and e-waste. Then it could end up as litter that can threaten animals or pose a fire risk. Even if it makes its way to a landfill, redirecting e-waste there is far from ideal.

Redditors echoed the OP's concern about the product and expressed outrage over its inclusion at a wedding.

"That looks like a box of direct pollution," one argued.

"Those should be illegal, and probably are in most countries," another suggested.

"She and I have very different ideas of events that are lit," a Redditor noted. "In my opinion lit would be the opposite of 'everyone constantly has their phones out.'"

