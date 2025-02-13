  • Business Business

Shopper dumbfounded by disturbing flaw in popular tech product: 'This really should be illegal'

Reddit users were quick to react, with one calling it an 'e-waste maker 2000.'

by Margaret Wong
Reddit users were quick to react, with one calling it an "e-waste maker 2000."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor was shocked by their accidental purchase of a power bank that was only good for one charge.

What's happening?

The post showcases a "one-time-use" power bank purchased in a rush — only for the buyer to later realize there was no way to recharge it, effectively making it electronic waste after a single use.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The realization led to an avalanche of criticism in the comments, with one user calling it an "e-waste maker 2000." 

Another summed up the issue bluntly, commenting: "This really should be illegal."

Why is e-waste important?

E-waste is one of the fastest-growing environmental issues, with the world producing 68 million tons of waste in 2022 alone, according to CNN. As the Global E-waste Statistics Partnership noted, the U.S. generated 7.2 million tons of e-waste that same year.

Items like disposable power banks contribute to this problem by prioritizing convenience over sustainability. Many of these products contain lithium or alkaline batteries, which can leak harmful chemicals into the environment if not disposed of properly.

Watch now: Here's why your morning cup of coffee might be at risk

Beyond environmental concerns, the rise of single-use electronics presents a financial and ethical dilemma for consumers. A power bank — traditionally a reusable item — marketed as disposable is a prime example of planned obsolescence, where products are designed to become useless after a short time, forcing repeat purchases.

Is the company doing anything about this?

Not much evidence shows whether manufacturers of disposable power banks are taking steps to address concerns over sustainability. Some companies offer recycling programs for lithium-ion batteries, but the infrastructure for properly disposing of e-waste remains limited. 

Consumers looking for more eco-friendly alternatives can opt for rechargeable power banks or devices that use replaceable, rechargeable batteries.

Should companies be required to help recycle their own products?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

It depends on the product 🤔

They should get tax breaks instead 💰

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

While no specific regulations banning single-use power banks exist, some regions have implemented stricter e-waste policies. The European Union, for instance, has been pushing for a universal charger standard and better battery recyclability to reduce unnecessary waste.

What's being done about e-waste more broadly?

Consumers looking to reduce e-waste can take several steps, such as investing in rechargeable electronics, properly recycling old devices, and supporting companies with sustainable product designs. Some retailers and tech companies offer take-back programs for used electronics, ensuring they are disposed of or refurbished responsibly. Participating in these programs or buying from secondhand retailers is a great way to reduce the amount of e-waste produced.

Additionally, policymakers are beginning to push for stricter regulations on e-waste and single-use electronics. With mounting backlash over the sheer wastefulness of products like this, people remain hopeful that companies will start producing more sustainable goods.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x