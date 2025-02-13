Shopper dumbfounded by disturbing flaw in popular tech product: 'This really should be illegal'

Reddit users were quick to react, with one calling it an 'e-waste maker 2000.'

A Redditor was shocked by their accidental purchase of a power bank that was only good for one charge.

What's happening?

The post showcases a "one-time-use" power bank purchased in a rush — only for the buyer to later realize there was no way to recharge it, effectively making it electronic waste after a single use.

The realization led to an avalanche of criticism in the comments, with one user calling it an "e-waste maker 2000."

Another summed up the issue bluntly, commenting: "This really should be illegal."

Why is e-waste important?

E-waste is one of the fastest-growing environmental issues, with the world producing 68 million tons of waste in 2022 alone, according to CNN. As the Global E-waste Statistics Partnership noted, the U.S. generated 7.2 million tons of e-waste that same year.

Items like disposable power banks contribute to this problem by prioritizing convenience over sustainability. Many of these products contain lithium or alkaline batteries, which can leak harmful chemicals into the environment if not disposed of properly.

Beyond environmental concerns, the rise of single-use electronics presents a financial and ethical dilemma for consumers. A power bank — traditionally a reusable item — marketed as disposable is a prime example of planned obsolescence, where products are designed to become useless after a short time, forcing repeat purchases.

Is the company doing anything about this?

Not much evidence shows whether manufacturers of disposable power banks are taking steps to address concerns over sustainability. Some companies offer recycling programs for lithium-ion batteries, but the infrastructure for properly disposing of e-waste remains limited.

Consumers looking for more eco-friendly alternatives can opt for rechargeable power banks or devices that use replaceable, rechargeable batteries.

While no specific regulations banning single-use power banks exist, some regions have implemented stricter e-waste policies. The European Union, for instance, has been pushing for a universal charger standard and better battery recyclability to reduce unnecessary waste.

What's being done about e-waste more broadly?

Consumers looking to reduce e-waste can take several steps, such as investing in rechargeable electronics, properly recycling old devices, and supporting companies with sustainable product designs. Some retailers and tech companies offer take-back programs for used electronics, ensuring they are disposed of or refurbished responsibly. Participating in these programs or buying from secondhand retailers is a great way to reduce the amount of e-waste produced.

Additionally, policymakers are beginning to push for stricter regulations on e-waste and single-use electronics. With mounting backlash over the sheer wastefulness of products like this, people remain hopeful that companies will start producing more sustainable goods.

