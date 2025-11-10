Reported Waymo accident sparks controversy in San Francisco — plus, 3 other big EV stories to know this week

"Should not be on the street."

This week, we're breaking down a bad Waymo accident, an electric vehicle dressed up as a gas-powered car, and the surprising truth about used EV batteries.

A new Waymo accident is sparking upset in San Francisco

According to The San Francisco Standard, a Waymo cab recently ran over a much-loved bodega cat in San Francisco.

According to witnesses, KitKat — known locally as "the mayor of 16th Street," and a favored fixture at Randa's Market — was found unresponsive underneath the driverless cab, which had just made a stop.

A complaint to the city said that the cab didn't slow, swerve, or attempt to avoid KitKat.

Waymos "should not be on the street if they can't spot small animals in the dark," it read.

While Waymos have consistently proved to be much safer than human drivers, incidents like these are reminders that the technology is not perfect and can, in fact, still be dangerous in the wrong kind of situation.

Meet the EV that pretends to be a gas car

We've recently covered news of a Ferrari EV with an engine noise that sounds like an electric guitar, and now we have Honda's latest EV concept car: the diminutive Super-ONE Prototype, designed to sound and feel like a gasoline engine.

"The Super-ONE Prototype is equipped with 'Boost Mode' ... [that] increases the power output to enable the power unit to fully unleash its performance potential to realize powerful and sharp acceleration … by synchronizing the simulated seven-speed transmission that reproduces the gearshift feel of a traditional multi-gear transmission," the company's press release said.

Photo Credit: Honda

What happens when an appliance company designs an EV?

The Sharp Corporation, a Japanese home appliance and electronics brand, is unveiling the latest iteration of its concept Living, Dining, Kitchen + minivan at this fall's Japan Mobility Show. The electric minivan is being touted not so much as a mode of transport, but as "part of your home."

So, while the LDK+ boasts top maneuverability for city driving, the big talking point is that the front seats can spin around (when not moving, obviously) to face the rear passengers and a built-in table. A retractable screen also offers back-seat occupants a way to hold meetings (or watch TV), effectively making the LDK+ a mobile office or lounge space.

New research shows some great news about used EV batteries

Swedish used car dealer Kvdbil has analyzed 1,300 used EV batteries, and its State of Health rating — which compares the cells' current state to their original charge capacity — is eye-opening.

The SoH found that 80% of the batteries tested retained over 90% of their initial ability to hold a charge, an impressive feat that bodes well for EV owners who fear their batteries degrading over time.

