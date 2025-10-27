Ferrari announces shocking new vehicle modeled after an instrument — plus, 4 more big EV stories to know this week

This week, we're looking at a new way to find the cheapest charging options, Ferrari's first pure electric vehicle, Chevrolet's winning Equinox, and all the other news you need to know about clean machines right now.

Finally, there's a great way to calculate your charging costs

There's still a lot of anxiety surrounding public charging stations and the often wildly variable costs at each. Enter a new and very useful feature for the Chargeway app: real-time pricing transparency.

Since prices fluctuate regularly and faster chargers often cost more, the app gives motorists more control over how much they spend to charge and at what speed. The app tracks more than 85,000 charging stations nationwide across 500-plus networks and shows which are available, offline, or in use.

Renault just announced a $20,000 EV

The iconic French auto brand is joining Ford in going all in on lithium-iron phosphate batteries, which are cheaper, safer, and less reliant on rare earths and have also been embraced by Chinese EV titans such as BYD.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Renault's all-electric version of its legendary Twingo is allegedly coming in November, aiming to steal sales from the BYD Dolphin in Europe. The sticker price? Around 17,000 euros, so a little below $20,000.

Even if the car doesn't make it to the U.S., it's a sign of a big innovation that's good for the market and will give impetus to the quest for affordable models stateside.

Meet the EV truck owners who are selling power back to the grid

The first residential vehicle-to-grid in the U.S. has been quietly and successfully operating in Baltimore.

In partnership with a small number of Ford F-150 Lightning trucks, battery storage specialists Sunrun and Baltimore Gas and Electric Company have set up a system where the trucks' gigantic batteries, each of which has 10 times the storage of a Tesla Powerwall, are returning power to the grid when it's most needed — and making money doing it.

The Lightning owners were expected to make a maximum of $1,000 over the monthslong trial.

Chevy's Equinox has hit a new sales record

Chevrolet has passed Ford in EV sales to become the best-selling non-Tesla EV in the country. The Equinox sold more than 25,000 units in the third quarter of this year, bringing the total sold so far in 2025 to just under 53,000.

Meanwhile, Ford sold nearly 42,000 Mustang Mach-Es through September, and Hyundai's Ioniq 5 managed just 900 sales fewer.

Ferrari's New EV supercar will sound like … an electric guitar?

The much-anticipated and controversial Elettrica — Ferrari's first-ever EV — will generate up to 735 kilowatt hours and will go from 0-60 mph in about 2.5 seconds.

Each wheel will have its own electric motor, and there will be three drive modes: range, tour, and performance.

But here's where it gets very interesting. The Elettrica comes with special engine sounds: The rear electric motors' frequencies will be "amplified and projected into the surroundings as with an electric guitar" by an accelerometer, per Electrek. In other words, the sound will be real, just … amplified.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.