Waymo snaps up Apple-linked Arizona facility for $220 million in major robotaxi move

Waymo's purchase of the site suggests that while some companies have pulled back, others still see enormous potential in autonomous vehicles.

Waymo just made a major move in the robotaxi race, buying a massive Arizona testing facility once tied to Apple's abandoned car project.

As TechCrunch reports, the $220 million deal gives the self-driving company another controlled environment to train, test, and scale its autonomous fleet as it continues expanding into more U.S. cities.

What happened?

Waymo is taking over a 5,500-acre test site in Wittman, Arizona, that had been owned by Route 14 Investment Partners LLC, a Delaware entity that TechCrunch linked to Apple. The transaction was recorded on June 5 and first uncovered by the Phoenix Business Journal.

As it pertains to Waymo, the property is outfitted with infrastructure designed for autonomous vehicle development, TechCrunch noted.

The outlet noted Apple bought the proving ground in 2021 for $125 million after leasing it for years, and later used it as part of its costly, long-running Project Titan effort before that program was canceled.

The site itself includes a 115-acre mock city, a 35-acre dynamics course, a 4-mile oval track, and a freeway section for self-driving trials, per TechCrunch.The acquisition further strengthens Waymo's sizable network of testing locations.

The company is currently scaling quickly, with nearly 4,000 vehicles in operation, plans to build tens of thousands of robotaxis each year, and service is now available in more than 10 U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Austin, and Atlanta.

Why does it matter?

Dedicated testing space can offer a major advantage in the race to scale autonomous transportation. A closed proving ground allows Waymo to rehearse difficult or dangerous driving scenarios before they play out on public streets, which could help improve safety, speed deployment, and make robotaxi service more dependable for everyday riders.

As Waymo works through safety recalls in challenging conditions, getting their robotaxis more reps could make a big difference.

The Apple connection also serves as a reminder of how difficult the self-driving industry has been for many companies. Apple reportedly spent billions on its car ambitions before ending the effort in early 2024.

Waymo's purchase of the site suggests that while some companies have pulled back, others still see enormous potential in autonomous vehicles.

What are people saying?

A spokesperson for Waymo told TechCrunch that the facility will be used "to simulate driving scenarios in a controlled environment to continuously test and improve the performance of its self-driving system."

They added that the larger space would allow for expanded testing in the future, and targeted areas like rider-only and motion control testing.

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