Dozens of passenger-less Waymos ominously circle Atlanta neighborhood for hours

"We would like to just see them stay on main traffic roads."

Waymo's self-driving cars have become a familiar sight in Atlanta through Uber's ride-hailing network.

But in one northwest Atlanta neighborhood, residents say the company's empty robotaxis have turned a quiet residential street into a repeated loop for driverless traffic.

Neighbors on Battleview Drive report that Waymo vehicles without passengers have been repeatedly entering and circling cul-de-sacs, especially during the early morning hours.

According to Channel 2 Action News, residents first noticed Waymo vehicles in the area roughly two months ago, but the heavier bursts of empty cars driving in and out of the dead-end street began only in recent weeks.

"I think yesterday morning, we had 50 cars that came through between 6 and 7," one resident told Channel 2 Action News.

Parents in the neighborhood say the traffic feels excessive and unsettling, particularly with children waiting for school buses and pets outside.

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Trying to slow the flow, one resident placed a child-safety sign in the street. Neighbors said that created another unusual scene, with several Waymo vehicles reportedly struggling to navigate around it and repeatedly attempting awkward turnarounds.

Residents said they initially contacted Waymo without receiving a response before eventually reaching out to local elected officials and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Waymo later told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach: "At Waymo, we are committed to being good neighbors. We take community feedback seriously and have already addressed this routing behavior."

The situation highlights a broader challenge surrounding autonomous vehicles as they expand into everyday neighborhoods.

Robotaxis are often promoted as a safer, more efficient version of ride-hailing. But when fleets spend significant time driving without passengers, they can contribute to traffic congestion, consume electricity, and create frustration for nearby residents.

"We would like to just see them stay on main traffic roads," one resident said, according to Channel 2. "I don't think there's any reason for them to be on small residential cul-de-sacs if they're not picking up somebody."

Cleaner transportation systems work best when they reduce waste and improve quality of life.

While Waymo said it has already corrected the routing issue identified by residents, the incident underscores why local oversight and community feedback will likely become increasingly important as autonomous fleets expand into more cities and neighborhoods.

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