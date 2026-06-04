Waymo expands driverless fleet with new Ojai vehicle designed for accessibility and comfort

Waymo's driverless vehicles have so far taken the form of familiar consumer cars retrofitted with autonomous technology. Now, the company is launching its Ojai robotaxi, Waymo's first vehicle designed specifically for autonomous ride-hailing, Electrek reported.

The launch follows a major milestone for the company. Waymo says it has already completed more than 20 million fully autonomous trips.

Waymo is introducing the Ojai in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. It plans to expand access gradually. For a limited time, some riders in those markets will be able to try the new robotaxi at no cost.

Unlike Waymo's earlier vehicles, which the company adapted from consumer models, the Ojai was built for passengers. The van-style electric vehicle, built by Zeekr and fitted with Waymo's system in Arizona, offers a spacious cabin, adaptive rear screens, and charging ports.

The company also said it designed the Ojai to be accessible. Features include level flooring, easier step-in access, braille labels, and support bars.

The Ojai introduces Waymo's sixth-generation Driver hardware. The company said the new setup reduces the sensor count by 42% from the prior generation and can handle snowy conditions.

Cost and weather readiness have remained two of the biggest questions surrounding autonomous driving. Waymo said its sixth-gen Driver targets hardware costs of under $20,000 per unit while expanding potential service in colder, snowier cities.

Because the Ojai is electric, wider adoption could also help cut tailpipe pollution compared with gas-powered ride services. In busy urban areas, cleaner transportation options can support better air quality while giving people another way to travel without owning a car.

Waymo is also scaling up production in Arizona, where its factory is moving toward annual output in the tens of thousands. The Ojai is expected to lead that expansion, followed by the Hyundai IONIQ 5, as the company works to add more vehicles to meet demand, according to Electrek.

Waymo said it now operates across more than 1,400 square miles in 11 cities and provides roughly 500,000 paid rides each week. The company also plans to expand into additional U.S. markets this year. London and Tokyo are on its international road map as well.

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