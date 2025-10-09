Innovative company unveils game-changing solution for growing water crisis: 'We can … help the folks on these sites'

One company's innovative solution can help improve access to drinkable water in the event of supply issues, contamination, or natural disasters.

As Diginomica explained, WaterFleet has developed a service that converts non-potable sources into potable (or safe-to-consume) water using a mobile, trailer-mounted system.

WaterFleet's system connects to an existing well or other water storage system and then processes and monitors the water supply to ensure it is safe to drink.

Notably, WaterFleet even treats wastewater, making it safe for use in dust suppression, irrigation, and construction.

Treating wastewater and converting it into usable water is great for the environment, and the company's results have been incredible. It has delivered more than 400 million gallons of water to workforces and diverted over 26 million plastic water bottles from landfills.

WaterFleet operates in fourteen states but has plans to expand, and its service is especially helpful in responding to natural disasters, when clean water is essential and often scarce.

Safe water is a necessity for everyone on Earth, but a study published in the journal Science estimated that four billion people lack access to it.

Moreover, rising temperatures and poor management of water resources are factors that are likely to exacerbate the strain on the world's water supply.

Advancements like WaterFleet's can save lives, help preserve ecosystems, and sustain wildlife.

It is just one of many innovative new technologies designed to ensure people have access to clean drinking water. A company called Beam Global, for example, created a fully solar-powered desalination and mobility system.

Meanwhile, Epic Cleantec creates beer from treated wastewater, and Aquaria Technologies is releasing multiple lines of atmospheric water generators that can extract moisture from the air to produce drinkable water.

The leaders of WaterFleet were understandably excited about their company's achievements, particularly in dealing with the aftermath of natural disasters.

David Meyers, WaterFleet's director of business intelligence, described the organization's role in disaster relief efforts.

"There's a ton of crews that come in … and they build all these big temporary camps to help rebuild the communities," Meyers explained. "We can come in, provide the potable water and all the wastewater services to help the folks on these sites."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.