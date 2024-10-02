Startup revolutionizes household water access with incredible technology: 'It's more complex than a simple humidifier'

The benefit of these water generators is that they address multiple problems with our current water systems.

Similar to how electric generators supply electricity when the power grid is down, a new technology can supply water when there is a decline in water supply.

According to Interesting Engineering, Aquaria Technologies is releasing multiple lines of atmospheric water generators. These generators are able to extract moisture from the air and collect it in the form of drinkable water.

"The technology is more complex than a simple humidifier, which performs a similar function but doesn't produce clean drinking water," reported Interesting Engineering.

While the science for this technology has been around for a while, Aquaria's specific line of water generators allows it to be implemented in homes and communities. The company's smallest generator, called the Hydropixel, can produce 24 gallons of water a day after being plugged into a standard power outlet. The largest model, the Hydropack X, can produce 264 gallons of water, replacing a household's dependence on municipal water.

Since the generator requires so little energy to run (1.25 kilowatt-hours per gallon), people who use solar power can get water for free, while those who don't can get it for cheaper than they can at a store.

Secondly, it allows for a constant source of water even during times of drought, which can significantly lower water levels in rivers and reservoirs. Not only does this lead to less water, but it also leads to more contaminated water. For example, the Colorado River has been suffering from over 20 years of drought, leading to increased levels of arsenic, which can increase the risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease.

"The security that the Aquaria system gives me is knowing that I will always have water for my family no matter what happens with the water system," said Steven, a Texan who shared a customer testimonial.

